Rajasthan Announces Over 24,000 Government Job Openings

Meanwhile, Secretary Ramniwas Mehta stated that the Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released advertisements for 12,121 positions across five different departments. The commission has already released advertisements for nine recruitments this year. The commission has received recruitment requests from various departments. Candidates must review the required qualifications mentioned in the advertisement when applying for the positions. This will ensure that they meet all eligibility criteria and facilitate the application process. Applicants who apply without the required qualifications and experience will be debarred from future examinations conducted by the commission.