Rajasthan Announces Over 24,000 Government Job Openings

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) and the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) released advertisements on Thursday for over 24,000 vacancies across various departments. The RPSC has announced 12,121 positions across five departments, while the RSSB has advertised 12,313 positions. Online applications for Assistant Agricultural Engineer positions will be accepted from 28 July to 26 August, and for Veterinary Officer positions from 5 August to 3 September.
The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board released a notification on Thursday for 12,313 vacancies. Of these, 7,759 are for Third Grade Teacher recruitment. Alok Raj, Chairman of the Staff Selection Board, stated that in addition to the 7,759 teacher positions, notifications have been released for 1,535 Contract Ayush Officer positions, 1,050 Contract Public Health Engineering Department (PHE) positions, 259 Forest Guard positions, 43 Surveyor positions, 1,100 Agriculture Supervisor positions, 84 Platoon Commander positions, and 483 Forest Guard positions. Applications have not yet opened. Detailed notifications for the recruitments will be released by the board.
Meanwhile, Secretary Ramniwas Mehta stated that the Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released advertisements for 12,121 positions across five different departments. The commission has already released advertisements for nine recruitments this year. The commission has received recruitment requests from various departments. Candidates must review the required qualifications mentioned in the advertisement when applying for the positions. This will ensure that they meet all eligibility criteria and facilitate the application process. Applicants who apply without the required qualifications and experience will be debarred from future examinations conducted by the commission.
Online applications for Assistant Agricultural Engineer positions will be accepted from 28 July to 26 August, and for Veterinary Officer positions from 5 August to 3 September. Online applications for Sub-Inspector/Platoon Commander positions will be accepted from 10 August to 8 September, for Professor and Coach positions from 14 August to 12 September, and for Senior Teacher positions from 19 August to 17 September.