Rajasthan: Over 1,000 SI Vacancies Await Recruitment

Rajasthan SI Recruitment: Thousands of aspirants are eagerly awaiting the new Sub-Inspector recruitment in Rajasthan. The process has been delayed due to the paper leak and fraud cases related to the 2021 recruitment.
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), established in 1949, conducts the recruitment examination for Sub-Inspectors and Platoon Commanders. This process continued until the 2021 recruitment examination. Under this, the commission conducted the recruitment examination for 859 posts in the police.
As per the rules, the application for Sub-Inspector-Platoon Commander will be received by the commission from the Police Headquarters. The commission will examine the category-wise posts, recruitment rules, reservation, and other aspects. If there are any technical difficulties, a letter will be written to the Police Headquarters. The notification will be issued only after the rules are finalized. In 2021, out of 2100 Sub-Inspector posts in the police, 1200 posts were vacant. In lieu of this, the Personnel-Home Department had sent the recruitment of 859 SIs-Platoon Commanders to the commission.
25 to 30 percent of the candidates are likely to be overage. After the paper leak and subsequent arrests, the RPSC has made innovations regarding the security of recruitment examinations in three years, but the government has not yet issued the application for the new recruitment.
Due to retirements and promotions, more than a thousand Sub-Inspector posts are vacant. The 2021 Sub-Inspector recruitment is embroiled in controversies due to the paper leak scam and dummy candidates appearing in the examination. The SOG has arrested more than 60 people, including former RPSC member Ramuram Raika. The suspended member of the commission, Babulal Katara, was the mastermind of the paper leak.
The year 2016 included 147 Sub-Inspectors, 65 Sub-Inspectors (IB), 114 Platoon Commanders (RAC), and 4 Sub-Inspectors MBC posts (total 330). The commission conducted the examination for 511 posts on 7 October 2018. Following this, interviews were conducted from 8 July to 27 August 2020. The recruitment was completed in four years.