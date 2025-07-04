Rajasthan: Over 1,000 SI Vacancies Await Recruitment

As per the rules, the application for Sub-Inspector-Platoon Commander will be received by the commission from the Police Headquarters. The commission will examine the category-wise posts, recruitment rules, reservation, and other aspects. If there are any technical difficulties, a letter will be written to the Police Headquarters. The notification will be issued only after the rules are finalized. In 2021, out of 2100 Sub-Inspector posts in the police, 1200 posts were vacant. In lieu of this, the Personnel-Home Department had sent the recruitment of 859 SIs-Platoon Commanders to the commission.