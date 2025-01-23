RRB Recruitment 2025: Over 32,000 Railway Vacancies, Age Limit Updated

Age Limit Railway Recruitment 2025 To be eligible for this recruitment, candidates must be between 18 and 36 years of age as of 1 January 2025. This year, the Railway Board has made a significant change to the age limit for this recruitment. Previously, the maximum age was 33 years, which has been increased to 36 years.

RRB Recruitment 2025 Last Date According to the released information, this Railway recruitment will fill 32,438 vacancies at Level 1 of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix. Candidates have one month to apply. The application process will run from 23 January to 23 February 2025. No applications will be accepted after 23 February. A correction window will be open from 25 February to 6 March 2025.

Application Fee Candidates will have to pay an examination fee of ₹500 for this Railway recruitment. For PwBD/women/transgender/ex-servicemen candidates and those belonging to the SC/ST/minority community/Economically Backward Class (EBC), the application fee is ₹250. The fee can be paid through internet banking, debit/credit cards, UPI, etc.

How to Apply –First, visit the official website. –On the homepage, click on the link to apply for the RRB recruitment under CEN number 08/2024. –Enter your credentials to log in and submit.

–Fill out the application form, pay the application fee, and upload the necessary documents. –Submit and download the confirmation page. –Keep a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.