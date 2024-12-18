Sarkari Naukri 2024: Indian Government Announces Recruitment for 110 Posts, Apply Soon

Government Job 2024: GIC had recently announced recruitment for 110 Assistant Manager positions. Applications for this recruitment can be submitted until 19 December.

New Delhi•Dec 18, 2024 / 04:42 pm• Patrika Desk

Government Job 2024: The General Insurance Company of India (GIC) recently announced 110 Assistant Manager vacancies. Applications can be submitted until 19 December. Interested candidates should apply through the official website, gicre.in. Selection Process The selection process involves multiple stages: a written examination, a group discussion, a personal interview, and a medical examination. Selected candidates will be appointed as Assistant Managers (Scale 1) with a basic monthly salary of ₹50,925. Admit cards will be released a week before the examination.

GIC Recruitment Eligibility Candidates must possess a BA degree with 60% marks from a recognised institution. For SC and ST candidates, the minimum marks are 55%. The age limit is 21-30 years as of 1 November 2024. Age relaxation is applicable for reserved categories. How to Apply Visit the official website.

Go to the Careers section on the homepage.

Click on the GIC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2024 link.

Register and log in.

Fill out the application form and pay the application fee.

Finally, click the submit button.