scriptSBI Announces 2600 CBO Vacancies for Graduate Candidates | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Jobs

SBI Announces 2600 CBO Vacancies for Graduate Candidates

SBI CBO Vacancy 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced recruitment for 2600 Circle Based Officer (CBO) positions.

BharatMay 16, 2025 / 03:53 pm

Patrika Desk

SBI CBO Vacancy 2025
SBI CBO Vacancy 2025: If you are looking for a government job, and that too in one of India’s largest public sector banks, SBI, then this is important news for you. The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced recruitment for 2600 posts of CBO, or Circle Based Officer. The application process began on 9 May 2025, and the last date to apply is 29 May 2025.

Post Details (SBI CBO Vacancy Post Details)

A total of 2600 posts will be filled under this recruitment drive. The selected candidates will be posted in the region for which they applied. Under this vacancy, 1066 posts are for the unreserved category, 387 for SC, 190 for ST, 697 for OBC, and 260 for EWS.

Application Fees (SBI CBO Vacancy Application Fees)

An application fee is required for this SBI recruitment. General, EWS, and OBC categories must pay ₹750. There is no fee for SC and ST candidates.

Age Limit (SBI CBO Vacancy 2025 Age Limit)

Candidates applying for this recruitment must be at least 21 years old and not more than 30 years old. Candidates’ date of birth should be after 30 April 2004 and before 1 May 1995. The age limit will be calculated based on 20 April 2024. Reserved category candidates will receive relaxation in the upper age limit.

Salary (SBI CBO Salary)

The starting basic pay after recruitment will be ₹48,480. The pay scale will be ₹48,480 to ₹85,920. In addition, allowances such as HRA/DA/PF etc. will also be provided, which will further increase the salary.

Selection Process (SBI CBO Selection Process)

Candidates for this SBI recruitment will have to take a written exam. This will be an online test, including both objective and descriptive questions. There will be no negative marking in the objective test. This will be followed by an interview.

 

News / Education News / Jobs / SBI Announces 2600 CBO Vacancies for Graduate Candidates

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Operation Keller: Six Militants Killed in Jammu and Kashmir Encounters

National News

Operation Keller: Six Militants Killed in Jammu and Kashmir Encounters

in 2 hours

PM Modi to visit Rajasthan for first time after ‘Operation Sindoor’ success, to address public

Special

PM Modi to visit Rajasthan for first time after ‘Operation Sindoor’ success, to address public

2 hours ago

Firing at Punjabi Music Producer Pinky Dhaliwal's Home

Entertainment

Firing at Punjabi Music Producer Pinky Dhaliwal's Home

in 4 hours

Lassa Fever Death Toll Reaches 138 in Nigeria

Miscellenous World

Lassa Fever Death Toll Reaches 138 in Nigeria

in 2 hours

Latest Jobs

Territorial Army Recruitment: Know Salary and Other Things

Education News

Territorial Army Recruitment: Know Salary and Other Things

4 days ago

RRB ALP Recruitment for 9970 Posts

Education News

RRB ALP Recruitment for 9970 Posts

5 days ago

20,000 jobs in MP: energy department proposes major recruitment

Gwalior

20,000 jobs in MP: energy department proposes major recruitment

1 week ago

CISF Recruitment: Women's Recruitment Drive Opens, Salary Details Inside

Jobs

CISF Recruitment: Women's Recruitment Drive Opens, Salary Details Inside

1 week ago

Trending Education News

Territorial Army Recruitment: 19 Online Applications Open; Eligibility and Exam Details

शिक्षा

Territorial Army Recruitment: 19 Online Applications Open; Eligibility and Exam Details

in 5 hours

SBI Announces 2600 CBO Vacancies for Graduate Candidates

जॉब्स

SBI Announces 2600 CBO Vacancies for Graduate Candidates

in 5 hours

SSC GD Result 2025: Release Date and Cutoff Details

शिक्षा

SSC GD Result 2025: Release Date and Cutoff Details

in 2 hours

UPSC Success: Security guard’s daughter makes history, cracks exam in Hindi medium

शिक्षा

UPSC Success: Security guard’s daughter makes history, cracks exam in Hindi medium

2 hours ago

Haryana Board 10th Results Expected Today

चण्डीगढ़ हरियाणा

Haryana Board 10th Results Expected Today

2 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.