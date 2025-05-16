SBI Announces 2600 CBO Vacancies for Graduate Candidates

Post Details (SBI CBO Vacancy Post Details) A total of 2600 posts will be filled under this recruitment drive. The selected candidates will be posted in the region for which they applied. Under this vacancy, 1066 posts are for the unreserved category, 387 for SC, 190 for ST, 697 for OBC, and 260 for EWS.

Application Fees (SBI CBO Vacancy Application Fees) An application fee is required for this SBI recruitment. General, EWS, and OBC categories must pay ₹750. There is no fee for SC and ST candidates. Age Limit (SBI CBO Vacancy 2025 Age Limit) Candidates applying for this recruitment must be at least 21 years old and not more than 30 years old. Candidates’ date of birth should be after 30 April 2004 and before 1 May 1995. The age limit will be calculated based on 20 April 2024. Reserved category candidates will receive relaxation in the upper age limit.

Salary (SBI CBO Salary) The starting basic pay after recruitment will be ₹48,480. The pay scale will be ₹48,480 to ₹85,920. In addition, allowances such as HRA/DA/PF etc. will also be provided, which will further increase the salary.