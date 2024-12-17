SBI Announces Bumper Recruitment: 13,735 Clerk Vacancies

Vacancy Details The recruitment process involves a two-tier written examination. The preliminary examination will be held in February 2025, while the main examination will be conducted in March/April 2025. A total of 13,735 positions are available across various locations, including Patna, Maharashtra, Lucknow, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Hyderabad.

Selection Process Candidates will have to undergo a two-tier examination: a preliminary and a main examination. The preliminary examination will consist of 100 questions, to be completed within one hour, carrying a total of 100 marks. The main examination will have 190 questions, to be completed in 2 hours and 40 minutes, carrying a total of 200 marks.