SBI Announces Bumper Recruitment: 13,735 Clerk Vacancies

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2024-25: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released a notification for the SBI Clerk 2024-25 recruitment drive. A total of 13,735 vacancies have been announced.

New DelhiDec 17, 2024 / 03:50 pm

Patrika Desk

SBI Clerk Recruitment
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2024-25: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released a notification for the SBI Clerk 2024-25 recruitment. The bank has announced a bumper vacancy for the post of Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales), with 13,735 positions available. The application process commenced on 17 December 2024, and the last date to apply is 7 January 2025. All interested candidates can apply through the official SBI website.

Vacancy Details

The recruitment process involves a two-tier written examination. The preliminary examination will be held in February 2025, while the main examination will be conducted in March/April 2025. A total of 13,735 positions are available across various locations, including Patna, Maharashtra, Lucknow, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Hyderabad.

Selection Process

Candidates will have to undergo a two-tier examination: a preliminary and a main examination. The preliminary examination will consist of 100 questions, to be completed within one hour, carrying a total of 100 marks. The main examination will have 190 questions, to be completed in 2 hours and 40 minutes, carrying a total of 200 marks.

How to Apply (SBI Clerk Recruitment)

  • Visit the official website.
  • Locate the recruitment link on the homepage and click on it.
  • Select the ‘Online Apply’ option and register.
  • Fill out the application form with the required details.
  • Finally, submit the form and download a copy for your records.

