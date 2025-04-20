SBI PO Mains 2025 Admit Cards Released: Exam Pattern and Preparation Guide

SBI PO Mains Exam Pattern The SBI PO Mains exam consists of two parts: Objective and Descriptive. Objective Experts explain that the SBI PO Mains exam has two sections: objective and descriptive. The descriptive section involves a generic topic requiring an essay and a letter. This section is 3 hours long, with a total of 170 questions and a score of 200 marks. The objective section includes questions on Reasoning and Computer Aptitude, Data Analysis and Interpretation, General, Economics and Banking Awareness, and English Language comprehension.

Descriptive The descriptive section is worth 50 marks and candidates are given 30 minutes to complete it. In the objective section, 0.25 marks are deducted for each incorrect answer. However, no marks are deducted for unanswered questions.