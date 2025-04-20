scriptSBI PO Mains 2025 Admit Cards Released: Exam Pattern and Preparation Guide | Latest News | Patrika News
SBI PO Mains 2025 Admit Cards Released: Exam Pattern and Preparation Guide

SBI PO Mains Exam Pattern: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit cards for the Probationary Officer (PO) Mains Examination 2025. If you are appearing for the exam, it is crucial to understand the exam pattern and syllabus. This article will provide details on both.

Apr 20, 2025 / 10:49 am

Patrika Desk

SBI PO Mains 2025 Exam Pattern
The SBI PO Mains exam consists of two parts: Objective and Descriptive.

SBI PO Mains Exam Pattern

The SBI PO Mains exam consists of two parts: Objective and Descriptive.

Objective

Experts explain that the SBI PO Mains exam has two sections: objective and descriptive. The descriptive section involves a generic topic requiring an essay and a letter. This section is 3 hours long, with a total of 170 questions and a score of 200 marks. The objective section includes questions on Reasoning and Computer Aptitude, Data Analysis and Interpretation, General, Economics and Banking Awareness, and English Language comprehension.

Descriptive

The descriptive section is worth 50 marks and candidates are given 30 minutes to complete it. In the objective section, 0.25 marks are deducted for each incorrect answer. However, no marks are deducted for unanswered questions.

SBI PO Mains Exam Success Mantra

According to experts, the PO exam is not extremely difficult; consistent practice is key. The syllabus is not overly challenging, but special attention should be paid to banking, language, and reasoning skills. Time management is crucial. Bank exams also include a typing test. Stay updated on current affairs and solve previous years’ question papers and MCQs. Practice is the key to success.

