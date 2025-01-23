scriptSBI Recruitment: Chance to Get a Job Without Written Exam, Last Date Today | SBI Recruitment: Chance to Get a Job Without Written Exam, Last Date Today | Latest News | Patrika News
Jobs

SBI Recruitment: Chance to Get a Job Without Written Exam, Last Date Today

SBI Recruitment Last Date Today: The State Bank of India (SBI) had earlier announced recruitment for the post of Trade Finance Officer. Today is the last date to apply for this recruitment.

New DelhiJan 23, 2025 / 08:21 am

Patrika Desk

SBI Recruitment
SBI Recruitment Last Date Today: The State Bank of India (SBI) had earlier announced recruitment for the post of Trade Finance Officer. The last date to apply for this recruitment is today, 23 January 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website recruitment.bank.sbi.

Details of Posts

Through this SBI recruitment, a total of 150 posts will be filled. These recruitments are for the post of Trade Finance Officer. Applications have been open since 3 January 2025.

Educational Qualification

Candidates applying for this SBI recruitment must graduate from any recognised university in any subject. The applicant’s age should be between 22 and 32 years.

Salary and Application Fee

Selected candidates for this recruitment will be paid a salary of ₹64,820-93,960 per month. An application fee must be submitted for this recruitment. The application fee for General, OBC, and EWS candidates is ₹750. There is no application fee for SC, ST, and PwD candidates.

Selection Process (SBI Recruitment Selection Process)

Candidates for this SBI recruitment will be selected on the basis of an interview. There is no written examination required for this recruitment. Candidates will be shortlisted before the interview.

How to Apply (SBI Recruitment How To Apply)

First, visit the official website.

Click on the application link on the homepage.

Register and pay the fee.

Finally, submit and take a printout of the form.

News / Education News / Jobs / SBI Recruitment: Chance to Get a Job Without Written Exam, Last Date Today

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

IND vs ENG: India Bursts Bazball Bubble, Jos Buttler Explains Reasons for Loss

Sports

IND vs ENG: India Bursts Bazball Bubble, Jos Buttler Explains Reasons for Loss

in 4 hours

Jalgaon Train Crash: 11 Dead, 11 Injured, Rs 5 Lakh Compensation Announced

National News

Jalgaon Train Crash: 11 Dead, 11 Injured, Rs 5 Lakh Compensation Announced

6 hours ago

Rajpal Yadav, Remo D’Souza Get Threat Emails; Mumbai Police on Alert

Entertainment

Rajpal Yadav, Remo D’Souza Get Threat Emails; Mumbai Police on Alert

6 hours ago

Maha Kumbh 2025: Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Upset Over Girls’ Reels, Makes Strong Statement

Special

Maha Kumbh 2025: Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Upset Over Girls’ Reels, Makes Strong Statement

in 5 hours

Latest Jobs

Jobs secured with fake certificates in 2013 clerk recruitment, action being planned

Jobs

Jobs secured with fake certificates in 2013 clerk recruitment, action being planned

14 hours ago

Odisha Police SI Recruitment 2025: Odisha Police announces 933 vacancies, check details

Jobs

Odisha Police SI Recruitment 2025: Odisha Police announces 933 vacancies, check details

3 days ago

Railway Jobs: 4,000 Apprentice Posts, No Written Exam Required

Jobs

Railway Jobs: 4,000 Apprentice Posts, No Written Exam Required

6 days ago

RPSC Announces Recruitment for Over 500 Assistant Professor Posts

Jobs

RPSC Announces Recruitment for Over 500 Assistant Professor Posts

1 week ago

Trending Education News News

SBI Recruitment: Chance to Get a Job Without Written Exam, Last Date Today

जॉब्स

SBI Recruitment: Chance to Get a Job Without Written Exam, Last Date Today

in 4 hours

Central Bank Invites Applications for 266 Officer Vacancies Nationwide

शिक्षा

Central Bank Invites Applications for 266 Officer Vacancies Nationwide

6 hours ago

UPSC CSE Prelims Registration Open: Apply Now at upsc.gov.in

शिक्षा

UPSC CSE Prelims Registration Open: Apply Now at upsc.gov.in

13 hours ago

UPSC CSE Prelims Notification to Be Released Today: Steps to Apply

शिक्षा

UPSC CSE Prelims Notification to Be Released Today: Steps to Apply

14 hours ago

Jobs secured with fake certificates in 2013 clerk recruitment, action being planned

जॉब्स

Jobs secured with fake certificates in 2013 clerk recruitment, action being planned

14 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.