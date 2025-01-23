SBI Recruitment: Chance to Get a Job Without Written Exam, Last Date Today

Details of Posts Through this SBI recruitment, a total of 150 posts will be filled. These recruitments are for the post of Trade Finance Officer. Applications have been open since 3 January 2025. Educational Qualification Candidates applying for this SBI recruitment must graduate from any recognised university in any subject. The applicant’s age should be between 22 and 32 years.

Salary and Application Fee Selected candidates for this recruitment will be paid a salary of ₹64,820-93,960 per month. An application fee must be submitted for this recruitment. The application fee for General, OBC, and EWS candidates is ₹750. There is no application fee for SC, ST, and PwD candidates.

Selection Process (SBI Recruitment Selection Process) Candidates for this SBI recruitment will be selected on the basis of an interview. There is no written examination required for this recruitment. Candidates will be shortlisted before the interview.