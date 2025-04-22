SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2025: 14,209 Vacancies Added

SSC GD Constable Total Seats: Increase in Male, Female, and Category-wise Vacancies Initially, 35,612 positions were allocated for men and 3,869 for women. These numbers have now increased to 48,320 and 5,370, respectively. The highest increase of 9,426 positions was recorded in CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) alone, where there are now a total of 16,571 vacancies, compared to 7,145 at the time applications opened.

NCB: 22 posts SSC GD Vacancy: Candidates Await Results This year, a record 5,269,500 candidates applied for the recruitment exam, compared to 4,745,501 in 2024. The SSC invited objections on the answer key between 4 and 9 March 2025, and candidates are now awaiting the final answer key and results. After the results are released, selected candidates will be called for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), medical tests, and document verification. All information will be available on the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in. CISF: 16,571 postsBSF: 16,371 postsCRPF: 14,359 postsITBP: 3,468 postsAssam Rifles (AR): 1,865 postsSSB: 902 postsSSF: 132 postsNCB: 22 postsThis year, a record 5,269,500 candidates applied for the recruitment exam, compared to 4,745,501 in 2024. The SSC invited objections on the answer key between 4 and 9 March 2025, and candidates are now awaiting the final answer key and results. After the results are released, selected candidates will be called for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), medical tests, and document verification. All information will be available on the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in.