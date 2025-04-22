scriptSSC GD Constable Recruitment 2025: 14,209 Vacancies Added | Latest News | Patrika News
SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2025: 14,209 Vacancies Added

The number of vacancies for the SSC GD Constable recruitment has been increased. Initially, 35,612 posts were allocated for men and 3,869 for women. This has now been increased to 48,320 and 5,370 respectively. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has seen the largest increase, with an additional 9,426 posts.

BharatApr 22, 2025 / 12:33 pm

Patrika Desk

SSC GD Constable Vacancy 2025

SSC GD Constable Vacancy 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will now fill a total of 53,690 positions under the GD Constable recruitment 2025. This is an increase of 14,209 positions from the initial figure of 39,481, based on revised details received from various security forces. The recruitment process will fill Constable (GD), Rifleman, and Sepoy positions in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), Assam Rifles, Special Security Force (SSF), and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

SSC GD Constable Total Seats: Increase in Male, Female, and Category-wise Vacancies

Initially, 35,612 positions were allocated for men and 3,869 for women. These numbers have now increased to 48,320 and 5,370, respectively. The highest increase of 9,426 positions was recorded in CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) alone, where there are now a total of 16,571 vacancies, compared to 7,145 at the time applications opened.

SSC GD Constable Vacancy 2025: Highest Recruitments in Which Forces?

CISF: 16,571 posts
BSF: 16,371 posts
CRPF: 14,359 posts
ITBP: 3,468 posts
Assam Rifles (AR): 1,865 posts
SSB: 902 posts
SSF: 132 posts
NCB: 22 posts

SSC GD Vacancy: Candidates Await Results

This year, a record 5,269,500 candidates applied for the recruitment exam, compared to 4,745,501 in 2024. The SSC invited objections on the answer key between 4 and 9 March 2025, and candidates are now awaiting the final answer key and results. After the results are released, selected candidates will be called for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), medical tests, and document verification. All information will be available on the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in.

