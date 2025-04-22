SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2025: 14,209 Vacancies Added

SSC GD Constable Total Seats: Increase in Male, Female, and Category-wise VacanciesInitially, 35,612 positions were allocated for men and 3,869 for women. These numbers have now increased to 48,320 and 5,370, respectively. The highest increase of 9,426 positions was recorded in CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) alone, where there are now a total of 16,571 vacancies, compared to 7,145 at the time applications opened.
SSC GD Constable Vacancy 2025: Highest Recruitments in Which Forces?CISF: 16,571 posts
BSF: 16,371 posts
CRPF: 14,359 posts
ITBP: 3,468 posts
Assam Rifles (AR): 1,865 posts
SSB: 902 posts
SSF: 132 posts
NCB: 22 posts