UP: KGMU Announces 733 Nursing Staff Vacancies

UP Nursing Staff Recruitment: Several nursing staff positions have been announced in Uttar Pradesh. King George’s Medical University (KGMU) has announced recruitment for 733 Nursing Officer positions. The online application process for this recruitment began on 25 April.

Apr 26, 2025 / 07:30 pm

Patrika Desk

UP Nursing Staff Recruitment 2025
Application Deadline

Applications for this recruitment opened on 25 April 2025. The last date to apply is 31 May 2025. Applicants should ensure they apply within the deadline. The last date for fee submission is 25 May 2025. The recruitment includes 107 backlog positions and 626 general positions.

Educational Qualifications and Age Limit

Candidates with a BSc Nursing or Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery can apply for this nursing staff recruitment. The age limit for applicants should be between 18 and 40 years. SC, ST and OBC candidates are given a relaxation of 5 years in the upper age limit.

Selection Process

Selection under this KGMU recruitment will be based on a written examination; there will be no interview. The written examination will be of 100 marks and will last for 2 hours. There will be 60 marks worth of subject-based questions. One-third of a mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

Recruitment in Bihar

Recently, recruitment for 11,389 nursing positions was announced in Bihar. For selection in this examination, candidates will have to go through several stages of examination, including a written examination, interview, document verification and medical examination. Candidates applying for this examination must possess a BSc Nursing or GNM (General Nursing and Midwifery) degree from any recognised institution. Registration with the Bihar State Nursing Council is mandatory. This recruitment for nursing positions is under the Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC).

