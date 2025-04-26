UP: KGMU Announces 733 Nursing Staff Vacancies

Application Deadline Applications for this recruitment opened on 25 April 2025. The last date to apply is 31 May 2025. Applicants should ensure they apply within the deadline. The last date for fee submission is 25 May 2025. The recruitment includes 107 backlog positions and 626 general positions.

Educational Qualifications and Age Limit Candidates with a BSc Nursing or Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery can apply for this nursing staff recruitment. The age limit for applicants should be between 18 and 40 years. SC, ST and OBC candidates are given a relaxation of 5 years in the upper age limit.

Selection Process Selection under this KGMU recruitment will be based on a written examination; there will be no interview. The written examination will be of 100 marks and will last for 2 hours. There will be 60 marks worth of subject-based questions. One-third of a mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.