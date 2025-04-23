UPSC Success: Two Sisters Achieve Top Ranks in First Attempt

The news of their success has brought immense joy to their village. Saumya and Sumedha, daughters of Raghavendra Mishra, a resident of Ajaypur village, Asoha, Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, currently reside in Delhi. Raghavendra Mishra’s mother, Indira Devi, lives in the village, while his father, Iqbal Shankar Mishra, has passed away. Raghavendra Mishra moved to Delhi 15 years ago, where he works as a lecturer at a degree college.

Saumya Mishra becomes IAS Officer Saumya Mishra, the elder daughter, cleared the UPPSC (Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission) exam in 2021 and is currently serving as an SDM (Sub-Divisional Magistrate) in Madihan, Mirzapur. She continued her UPSC preparation alongside her job. Saumya mentioned receiving significant support from senior officers, which aided her success in the interview and main examination. She attributes her success to her parents and secured the 18th rank in her first attempt.