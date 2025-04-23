scriptUPSC Success: Two Sisters Achieve Top Ranks in First Attempt | UPSC Success: Two Sisters Achieve Top Ranks in First Attempt | Latest News | Patrika News
UPSC Success: Two Sisters Achieve Top Ranks in First Attempt

Two sisters from Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, have achieved remarkable success by clearing the UPSC examination on their very first attempt. Their achievement is being widely celebrated across the nation.

UnnaoApr 23, 2025

Patrika Desk

उन्नाव की आईएएस बहनें सुमेधा और सौम्या
Saumya and Sumedha, two sisters from Unnao, have achieved success in the UPSC exam (Union Public Service Commission) in their first attempt. The elder sister, Saumya, secured 18th rank, while the younger sister, Sumedha, achieved 253rd rank. The results, announced on Tuesday, filled their family with pride. Both sisters originally hail from Ajaypur village, Asoha, but received their primary education in Delhi. Their father, Raghavendra Mishra, teaches at a Delhi Degree College, and their mother, Renu Mishra, is a homemaker.
The news of their success has brought immense joy to their village.

Saumya and Sumedha, daughters of Raghavendra Mishra, a resident of Ajaypur village, Asoha, Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, currently reside in Delhi. Raghavendra Mishra’s mother, Indira Devi, lives in the village, while his father, Iqbal Shankar Mishra, has passed away. Raghavendra Mishra moved to Delhi 15 years ago, where he works as a lecturer at a degree college.

Saumya Mishra becomes IAS Officer

Saumya Mishra, the elder daughter, cleared the UPPSC (Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission) exam in 2021 and is currently serving as an SDM (Sub-Divisional Magistrate) in Madihan, Mirzapur. She continued her UPSC preparation alongside her job. Saumya mentioned receiving significant support from senior officers, which aided her success in the interview and main examination. She attributes her success to her parents and secured the 18th rank in her first attempt.

Sumedha Mishra also Achieves Success in First Attempt

Sumedha Mishra, the younger daughter, followed in her sister’s footsteps, achieving 253rd rank in her first attempt. Both sisters received their schooling from a government-run talent development school in Delhi and graduated with Honours in Geography from Kirorimal College, affiliated with Delhi University. Saumya achieved this in 2017, and Sumedha in 2020. Their success has brought immense joy to their family and brought honour to their nation.

