First Jodhpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Express to Depart Today

Jaipur Halt Jodhpur DRM Anurag Tripathi informed that considering the extra passenger traffic towards the Jaipur-Delhi route on regular trains and for their convenience, train number 04815 Jodhpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Superfast one-way special is being operated via Jaipur.

Jodhpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Superfast Special to Depart at 2.50 PM Train number 04815 Jodhpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Superfast Special will depart from Jodhpur at 2.50 PM on Monday and reach Delhi at 11.55 PM the same day. The train will have 16 coaches, including two power cars.

Stops Senior DCM Vikas Khedra informed that the one-way train will stop at Merta Road, Degana, Phulera, Jaipur, Gandhinagar, Alwar, Rewari, Gurgaon, and Delhi Cantt stations. Travel will not be permitted on this train with general tickets or without reservation.