Jodhpur

First Jodhpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Express to Depart Today

North Western Railway’s Gift to Rajasthan: Jodhpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Express Jodhpur will receive its first Vande Bharat Superfast Special train to Delhi on Monday, 12 May. The train will also stop in Jaipur at 7 PM for 5 minutes.

JodhpurMay 12, 2025 / 09:32 am

Patrika Desk

Vande Bharat train
Jodhpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Super Fast Special Train: North Western Railway’s gift to Rajasthan. Considering the extra passenger traffic on trains towards Delhi, the railway will operate the Vande Bharat semi-high-speed special train between Jodhpur and Delhi stations for the first time on Monday, 12 May.

Jaipur Halt

Jodhpur DRM Anurag Tripathi informed that considering the extra passenger traffic towards the Jaipur-Delhi route on regular trains and for their convenience, train number 04815 Jodhpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Superfast one-way special is being operated via Jaipur.

Jodhpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Superfast Special to Depart at 2.50 PM

Train number 04815 Jodhpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Superfast Special will depart from Jodhpur at 2.50 PM on Monday and reach Delhi at 11.55 PM the same day. The train will have 16 coaches, including two power cars.

Stops

Senior DCM Vikas Khedra informed that the one-way train will stop at Merta Road, Degana, Phulera, Jaipur, Gandhinagar, Alwar, Rewari, Gurgaon, and Delhi Cantt stations. Travel will not be permitted on this train with general tickets or without reservation.

Timetable

The Jodhpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Special (one-way) train will depart Jodhpur at 2.50 PM, arriving at Merta Road station at 4 PM and departing at 4.03 PM; Degana at 4.30 PM and departing at 4.32 PM; Jaipur at 7 PM and departing at 7.05 PM; Gandhinagar Jaipur at 7.15 PM and departing at 7.17 PM; Alwar at 8.57 PM and departing at 9 PM; Gurgaon at 10.50 PM and departing at 10.52 PM; Delhi Cantt at 11.17 PM and departing at 11.20 PM, reaching Delhi at 11.55 PM.

