9 March 2026,

Monday

Jodhpur

Indian Railways: First train left this Rajasthan station 141 years ago; now a ₹474.52 crore makeover

Jodhpur Railway Station: Today is a very special day for the people of Marwar. About 141 years ago, on March 9, 1885, the first train ran between Jodhpur and Luni.

2 min read

Jodhpur

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 09, 2026

Jodhpur Railway Station

Proposed new building of Jodhpur Railway Station. Photo: Patrika.

Jodhpur: Today is a very special day for the people of Marwar. About 141 years ago, on March 9, 1885, the first train ran between Jodhpur and Luni. The first train not only changed the pace of Marwar but also determined the direction of the region's social and economic development.

The Jodhpur Railway Division is under the administrative control of the North Western Railway. Currently, the passenger load is increasing with trains at the Jodhpur Railway Station in the Jodhpur Railway Division. At present, there are 5 platforms at Jodhpur City Railway Station.



Earlier, long-distance journeys were by camel-cart and horses

According to Rajendrasingh Sankhla, who is knowledgeable about railway history, in the latter half of the nineteenth century, the Jodhpur princely state was an important centre from a trade and strategic perspective. At that time, long-distance journeys were undertaken with the help of camels, bullock carts, and horses. In such a situation, the construction of the railway line was considered a revolutionary step for the region. Since then, Jodhpur Railway has come a long way.



Now the station is undergoing a transformation

A grand railway station is being built in place of the existing approximately 138-year-old building of Jodhpur City Railway Station. According to Jodhpur DRM Anurag Tripathi, redevelopment work is being carried out at Jodhpur Railway Station at a cost of approximately ₹474.52 crore to provide better facilities to rail passengers and to make better use of railway resources.

According to Jodhpur Division's Senior DCM Hitesh Yadav, the redevelopment work is expected to be completed by November this year. The new station building will reflect Jodhpur's rich heritage.

Eight suburban stations of Jodhpur

1. Raikabagh
2. Bhagat Ki Kothi
3. Mahamandir
4. Basni
5. Jodhpur Cantt
6. Mandore
7. Banas
8. Salawas

Related Topics

indian railway

rajasthan news

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

09 Mar 2026 02:22 pm

News / Rajasthan / Jodhpur / Indian Railways: First train left this Rajasthan station 141 years ago; now a ₹474.52 crore makeover

