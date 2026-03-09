Indian Railways: First train left this Rajasthan station 141 years ago; now a ₹474.52 crore makeover

According to Rajendrasingh Sankhla, who is knowledgeable about railway history, in the latter half of the nineteenth century, the Jodhpur princely state was an important centre from a trade and strategic perspective. At that time, long-distance journeys were undertaken with the help of camels, bullock carts, and horses. In such a situation, the construction of the railway line was considered a revolutionary step for the region. Since then, Jodhpur Railway has come a long way.