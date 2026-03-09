Indian Railways: First train left this Rajasthan station 141 years ago; now a ₹474.52 crore makeover

Proposed new building of Jodhpur Railway Station. Photo: Patrika.
Jodhpur: Today is a very special day for the people of Marwar. About 141 years ago, on March 9, 1885, the first train ran between Jodhpur and Luni. The first train not only changed the pace of Marwar but also determined the direction of the region's social and economic development.
The Jodhpur Railway Division is under the administrative control of the North Western Railway. Currently, the passenger load is increasing with trains at the Jodhpur Railway Station in the Jodhpur Railway Division. At present, there are 5 platforms at Jodhpur City Railway Station.
According to Rajendrasingh Sankhla, who is knowledgeable about railway history, in the latter half of the nineteenth century, the Jodhpur princely state was an important centre from a trade and strategic perspective. At that time, long-distance journeys were undertaken with the help of camels, bullock carts, and horses. In such a situation, the construction of the railway line was considered a revolutionary step for the region. Since then, Jodhpur Railway has come a long way.
A grand railway station is being built in place of the existing approximately 138-year-old building of Jodhpur City Railway Station. According to Jodhpur DRM Anurag Tripathi, redevelopment work is being carried out at Jodhpur Railway Station at a cost of approximately ₹474.52 crore to provide better facilities to rail passengers and to make better use of railway resources.
According to Jodhpur Division's Senior DCM Hitesh Yadav, the redevelopment work is expected to be completed by November this year. The new station building will reflect Jodhpur's rich heritage.
1. Raikabagh
2. Bhagat Ki Kothi
3. Mahamandir
4. Basni
5. Jodhpur Cantt
6. Mandore
7. Banas
8. Salawas
