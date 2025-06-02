Rajasthan to Manufacture Rifles and Machine Guns: Defence Clearance Granted

Parts to be Manufactured in Various Cities Gun parts will be manufactured in various regions, including Jodhpur and Jaipur. Subsequently, the barrel will be produced at a factory in Jodhpur’s Boranada Industrial Area. The assembly location within the state remains undisclosed for security reasons.

The Challenge of Ammunition Storage Stringent regulations govern ammunition storage for these machine guns and their bullets. The storage location must be situated at least 8-10 km away from any populated area. The government has been approached for suitable land for this crucial project.

Items to be Manufactured Military-Grade Sniper Rifle: A long-range, high-precision sniper rifle will be produced, capable of sub-MOA accuracy at long distances. Under certain conditions, it can hit targets up to 2.4 kilometres away. It consistently performs well in various environmental conditions and will be a 100% Made in India product.

Multi-Barrel Machine Gun: This gun, capable of firing at a rate of 6,000 rounds per minute, will also be manufactured in Jodhpur and Rajasthan. It boasts an accurate range of 1,000 yards and fires 15,000 rounds in a single belt feed. Future upgrades include its potential development as a C-RAM (Counter-Rocket, Artillery, and Mortar) or anti-aircraft weapon system. It is being manufactured under the Make in India initiative.