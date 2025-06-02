scriptRajasthan to Manufacture Rifles and Machine Guns: Defence Clearance Granted | Latest News | Patrika News
Jodhpur

Rajasthan to Manufacture Rifles and Machine Guns: Defence Clearance Granted

Gun parts will be manufactured in different areas, including Jodhpur and Jaipur. Subsequently, the barrel will be manufactured at a factory located in the Boranada industrial area of Jodhpur.

JodhpurJun 02, 2025 / 08:57 am

Patrika Desk

Military grade sniper rifle

Military grade sniper rifle (Image: Patrika)

A significant initiative to promote ‘Made in Rajasthan’ under the ‘Make in India’ scheme within the defence sector is set to commence in Jodhpur following Operation Sindoor. While BrahMos missile production is gaining momentum in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan has taken its first step towards boosting its defence sector under the ‘Rising Rajasthan’ initiative. Defence clearance has been obtained, and successful testing has been completed for projects exceeding ₹1500 crore in MOUs.

Parts to be Manufactured in Various Cities

Gun parts will be manufactured in various regions, including Jodhpur and Jaipur. Subsequently, the barrel will be produced at a factory in Jodhpur’s Boranada Industrial Area. The assembly location within the state remains undisclosed for security reasons.

The Challenge of Ammunition Storage

Stringent regulations govern ammunition storage for these machine guns and their bullets. The storage location must be situated at least 8-10 km away from any populated area. The government has been approached for suitable land for this crucial project.

Items to be Manufactured

Military-Grade Sniper Rifle: A long-range, high-precision sniper rifle will be produced, capable of sub-MOA accuracy at long distances. Under certain conditions, it can hit targets up to 2.4 kilometres away. It consistently performs well in various environmental conditions and will be a 100% Made in India product.
Multi-Barrel Machine Gun: This gun, capable of firing at a rate of 6,000 rounds per minute, will also be manufactured in Jodhpur and Rajasthan. It boasts an accurate range of 1,000 yards and fires 15,000 rounds in a single belt feed. Future upgrades include its potential development as a C-RAM (Counter-Rocket, Artillery, and Mortar) or anti-aircraft weapon system. It is being manufactured under the Make in India initiative.

Export Potential Alongside Indian Defence Systems

Ravindra Singh Rathore, a defence startup founder, explains that extensive testing has been conducted overseas with positive results. Two levels of approvals have been received from the Indian government. Export potential exists alongside supplying the Indian defence system. Togo and Thailand have expressed initial interest.

