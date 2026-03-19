Kanpur: Consumers Suffer Amidst Gas Shortage, Raid Exposes Irregularities, Agency Faces License Suspension

Meanwhile, due to the district administration's proactive approach, a reduction in complaints related to gas supply has also been recorded. On March 18, 2026, a total of 35 complaints were received at the control room, of which 8 were resolved immediately, while action is ongoing for the rest. Additionally, 38 previously pending complaints have also been resolved. District Supply Officer Rakesh Kumar stated that there is no shortage of gas in the district and the supply system remains normal. He appealed to consumers not to pay attention to rumours and to book gas cylinders only as needed. He added that any agency found to be compromising consumer convenience will not be spared and such actions will continue in the future.