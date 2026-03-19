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Kanpur

Kanpur: Consumers Suffer Amidst Gas Shortage, Raid Exposes Irregularities, Agency Faces License Suspension

Kanpur: A raid was conducted against Pushpa Gas Agency for negligence in gas supply. A recommendation has been made to suspend its license due to missing records and lack of cooperation.

2 min read

Kanpur

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Patrika Desk

Mar 19, 2026

Following persistent complaints regarding domestic gas supply in Kanpur Nagar, the administration has taken a stern stance, initiating significant action against Pushpa Gas Agency. An investigation, conducted under the directives of Additional District Magistrate (Civil Supplies) Rajesh Kumar, exposed serious negligence by the agency, leading to a recommendation for the suspension of its license.

Flood of Complaints Exposes Agency's Lapses

The control room, established at the District Supply Office, had been receiving continuous complaints on its landline number 0512-2988763 and WhatsApp number 6394616122. Consumers alleged that despite online bookings, they were not receiving timely delivery of gas cylinders. Many were forced to wait for days, disrupting daily life. In view of the seriousness of these complaints, the administration decided to take immediate action and formed a joint team. This team included the District Supply Officer, Regional Food Officers of Colonelganj and Nawabganj, and a Supply Inspector.

Negligence Uncovered During Raid

The team conducted a surprise raid on the agency and its office located on Khalasi Line. A large number of consumers were found at the spot, expressing anger over the non-receipt of gas. During the investigation, both the agency's proprietor and manager were found absent, further raising suspicion. Meanwhile, employees present at the scene, Jawar Ali and Saloni, identified themselves as agency staff. However, when asked for documents related to gas stock, allocation, and distribution, they were unable to produce any records, clearly indicating a lack of transparency in the agency's operations. The investigation team also recorded statements from consumers present, who confirmed the issue of delayed gas supply, raising serious questions about the agency's functioning.

Warehouse Found Locked, Escalating Action

When the investigation team reached the gas warehouse located on Menavati Marg, it was also found locked. No responsible person was present, nor were any records made available. Preliminary investigations and written statements from consumers made it clear that the agency was not only negligent in gas distribution but also uncooperative during the investigation. In light of these serious irregularities, a recommendation has been sent to the Regional Manager of Indian Oil Corporation, Lucknow, to suspend the agency's license.

Control Room's Proactiveness Brings Relief

Meanwhile, due to the district administration's proactive approach, a reduction in complaints related to gas supply has also been recorded. On March 18, 2026, a total of 35 complaints were received at the control room, of which 8 were resolved immediately, while action is ongoing for the rest. Additionally, 38 previously pending complaints have also been resolved. District Supply Officer Rakesh Kumar stated that there is no shortage of gas in the district and the supply system remains normal. He appealed to consumers not to pay attention to rumours and to book gas cylinders only as needed. He added that any agency found to be compromising consumer convenience will not be spared and such actions will continue in the future.

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Published on:

19 Mar 2026 01:08 pm

News / Uttar Pradesh / Kanpur / Kanpur: Consumers Suffer Amidst Gas Shortage, Raid Exposes Irregularities, Agency Faces License Suspension

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