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Kanpur

UP Board Result 2026: Result to be Released on This Day in April, Big Update

Board Result Update: The results for UP Board Exam 2026 are likely to be released in the last week of April. The evaluation work is in its final stages. The checking of the remaining copies is being expedited, which will soon end the wait for millions of students.

2 min read

Kanpur

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Patrika Desk

Apr 11, 2026

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Kanpur: Big news has emerged regarding the results of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UP Board) High School and Intermediate examinations for the year 2026. According to sources, the board is preparing to release the results in the last week of April, between April 25th and 30th. For this, the evaluation work of answer sheets is being rapidly completed in its final stages.

Evaluation to be Completed Soon

According to board sources, the checking of copies began on April 1st this year, and instructions to complete it in a time-bound manner were issued earlier. Along with the deployment of examiners at evaluation centres, monitoring has also been increased to prevent any negligence. Although approximately 34,500 answer sheets are still reported to be pending evaluation, additional efforts are being made to complete this quickly.

Results Likely to be Declared Between April 25th and 30th

UP Board officials state that the evaluation work will be completely finished by April 25th. Following this, the process of preparing the results will begin, which may take 4 to 5 days. Based on this, the results are expected to be declared between April 25th and 30th. This year, the board has taken several steps to make the evaluation process more transparent and faster. Examiners have been given clear instructions to check copies strictly according to the prescribed standards. Furthermore, supervisors have been deployed at evaluation centres for continuous monitoring. The plan is to release the results earlier this year compared to previous years. According to the Board Secretary, after the timely completion of the evaluation work, the result processing will also be expedited, so that students do not have to wait unnecessarily.

Eagerness Regarding the Results

It is noteworthy that UP Board examinations are conducted on a large scale across the state, involving lakhs of students. Therefore, the process of releasing the results is also extensive and technically complex. Despite this, the board is fully committed to releasing the results within the stipulated timeframe this year. The eagerness among students and parents regarding the results is continuously increasing. Everyone has been waiting for the results since the completion of the examinations. The board may also announce the official date soon.

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Published on:

11 Apr 2026 11:00 am

News / Uttar Pradesh / Kanpur / UP Board Result 2026: Result to be Released on This Day in April, Big Update

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