Kanpur

Pahalgam terror attack: Shubham’s wife says ‘They shot him after hearing he was Hindu,’ then breaks down in tears

Shubham Dwivedi’s wife recounts the horrific Pahalgam terrorist attack, leaving listeners heartbroken.

KanpurApr 24, 2025 / 04:15 pm

Patrika Desk

पहलगाम आतंकी हमले में मृत शुभम द्विवेदी की पत्नी एशान्या
Pahalgam Terrorist Attack Shubham Dwivedi’s wife, Aishanya, recounted her ordeal following the terrorist attack in Kanpur. She stated that the terrorists arrived and asked, “Hindu or Muslim? Recite the Kalma.” She responded with a laugh, “What is happening?” They then loudly repeated, “Hindu or Muslim?” Upon hearing her reply, “Hindu,” they shot her husband. This is what happened to 26 people in the terrorist incident in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Late at night, Shubham Dwivedi’s body arrived in his village, causing widespread grief. Everyone is remembering the moments they spent with Shubham Dwivedi.
In Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, at Hathhipur village, no one slept last night. Everyone was waiting for Shubham Dwivedi’s body. Around 1:56 AM, Shubham’s body arrived at Hathhipur Narwal Tehsil from Lucknow Airport. Thousands of people gathered at the site. MSMEs Minister Rakesh Sachan and Minister in charge Yogendra Upadhyay were also present. Both offered their shoulders to help carry the body from the ambulance. The family was inconsolable, offering each other support. The cries of the mourners in the darkness of the night moved everyone present.

Thousands paying their last respects

Shubham Dwivedi’s body will soon be taken from Hathhipur village for the last rites. His wife, Aishanya, parents, and other family members are inconsolable. Thousands of people have gathered in the village to pay their respects.

