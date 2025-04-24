Pahalgam terror attack: Shubham’s wife says ‘They shot him after hearing he was Hindu,’ then breaks down in tears

In Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, at Hathhipur village, no one slept last night. Everyone was waiting for Shubham Dwivedi’s body. Around 1:56 AM, Shubham’s body arrived at Hathhipur Narwal Tehsil from Lucknow Airport. Thousands of people gathered at the site. MSMEs Minister Rakesh Sachan and Minister in charge Yogendra Upadhyay were also present. Both offered their shoulders to help carry the body from the ambulance. The family was inconsolable, offering each other support. The cries of the mourners in the darkness of the night moved everyone present.

Thousands paying their last respects Shubham Dwivedi’s body will soon be taken from Hathhipur village for the last rites. His wife, Aishanya, parents, and other family members are inconsolable. Thousands of people have gathered in the village to pay their respects.