Police Shoot Molesting Bike Rider in Encounter

In Kanpur, a suspect was shot and arrested during a late-night encounter with the police. He was admitted to a health centre for treatment. The accused is alleged to have committed an indecent act with a female student on the road. The entire incident was captured on CCTV footage, which was used to identify the accused. Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Satyajit Gupta, stated that a team was formed to arrest the accused, who was apprehended in a late-night encounter. The case falls under the jurisdiction of Chakeri police station.