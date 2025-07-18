Police Shoot Molesting Bike Rider in Encounter

In Kanpur, a suspect was shot and arrested during a late-night encounter with the police. He was admitted to a health centre for treatment. The accused is alleged to have committed an indecent act with a female student on the road. The entire incident was captured on CCTV footage, which was used to identify the accused. Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Satyajit Gupta, stated that a team was formed to arrest the accused, who was apprehended in a late-night encounter. The case falls under the jurisdiction of Chakeri police station.
In the Chakeri police station area of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, a biker committed an indecent act with a female student on the road. A case was registered at the Chakeri police station on July 16th regarding this incident. CCTV footage of the event emerged. After identifying the accused, the police formed a team for his arrest. In a late-night encounter, the accused, Aditya Gupta (आदित्य गुप्ता), was shot in his right leg and admitted to hospital for treatment.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Satyajit Gupta, stated that the accused was identified through CCTV cameras installed under the 'Trinetra' project. A team was formed for his arrest, and he was diligently sought out before being apprehended in an encounter. Legal action is being taken against him. In response to a question, he stated that whether or not the two knew each other is a matter of investigation.