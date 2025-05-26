scriptThree Friends Drown in Ganges River in Kanpur | Latest News | Patrika News
Kanpur

Three Friends Drown in Ganges River in Kanpur

Divers recovered the three bodies after a strenuous search. The Station House Officer (SHO) stated that post-mortem examinations are underway.

KanpurMay 26, 2025 / 03:03 pm

Patrika Desk

Local residents and family members searching Photo source: Patrika

Photo source: Patrika

Three friends drowned in the Ganga river in Kanpur. Upon receiving information about the incident, the police arrived at the scene and summoned divers to search for the missing individuals. After a strenuous search, the bodies of all three were recovered one after another. Regarding the incident, the Station House Officer (SHO) stated that the bodies have been taken into custody and sent for post-mortem. Legal proceedings are underway. The incident occurred in the Cantt police station area.
In Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, six friends—Nandu Gupta, Ankur Rawat, Kunal Rawat, Sahil, Golu Gupta, and Sonu Ansari, all residents of Param Purwa Juhi—went to bathe in the Ganga river. They went to Meskat Ghat to bathe. Suddenly, they all drifted into deeper water. As the depth increased unexpectedly, Sahil began to drown. Ankur and Nandu tried to save him, but they also started drowning.

What does the Cantt Police Station say?

Hearing the commotion, the police arrived at the scene and began the search with the help of divers. After a strenuous effort, the bodies of Ankur, Sahil, and Nandu were recovered. The SHO reported that all the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and legal action is being taken.

