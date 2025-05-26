Three Friends Drown in Ganges River in Kanpur

In Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, six friends—Nandu Gupta, Ankur Rawat, Kunal Rawat, Sahil, Golu Gupta, and Sonu Ansari, all residents of Param Purwa Juhi—went to bathe in the Ganga river. They went to Meskat Ghat to bathe. Suddenly, they all drifted into deeper water. As the depth increased unexpectedly, Sahil began to drown. Ankur and Nandu tried to save him, but they also started drowning.

What does the Cantt Police Station say? Hearing the commotion, the police arrived at the scene and began the search with the help of divers. After a strenuous effort, the bodies of Ankur, Sahil, and Nandu were recovered. The SHO reported that all the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and legal action is being taken.