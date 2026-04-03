MP Weather Alert: Storms, Rain, and Hail Forecast for 42 Districts

If it rains in the district for three to four days, farmers will suffer heavy losses. It is worth noting that the wheat crop has ripened these days. Harvesting has begun in many places. Farmers' work is being affected due to rain and storms. Farmers Purushottam Singh of Teori village, Surendra Rai of Lakhakhera village, etc., said that harvesting is in full swing these days. Due to rain, wheat harvesting is not possible. Moreover, the crop is falling to the ground due to the storm. If it rains, the wheat grains will be damaged, and farmers may have to bear heavy losses.