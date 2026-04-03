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Katni

MP Weather Alert: Storms, Rain, and Hail Forecast for 42 Districts

MP Weather Alert: The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for thunderstorms, rain, and hailstorms in 42 districts.

2 min read

Katni

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Patrika Desk

Apr 03, 2026

MP Weather Alert: The weather in the district has once again taken a sudden turn. After being troubled by rain and then strong sunshine and heat in the past few days, people saw clouds in the sky from Friday morning, and light rain began in the afternoon. Drizzle continues intermittently in many areas of the district, making the weather pleasant, but the increase in humidity has also made people feel uncomfortable.patir

According to agricultural meteorologist Dr. Sandeep Kumar Chandravanshi, a Western Disturbance has become active due to a sudden increase in temperature. Due to this, a new weather system has formed over eastern Madhya Pradesh, the effect of which is also being seen in Katni district.

Temperature Drop Recorded

According to the Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature should normally be between 35 to 36 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature around 18 degrees Celsius at this time. However, recently the maximum temperature had reached above 39 degrees Celsius. This unusual increase affected the weather system and created a situation of rain.

However, due to rain and drizzle, the temperature has now dropped, but the increase in moisture in the atmosphere has created a humid environment, causing people to feel restless. The Meteorological Department has predicted rain in the district for the next 3 to 4 days. Heavy rain may also occur in some places, which is likely to cause a further drop in temperature.

Alert Issued for Several Districts of MP

For your information, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert for thunderstorms, rain, and hailstorms in 42 districts. An orange alert has been issued for Agar-Malwa, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Dewas, Guna, Ashoknagar, Vidisha, Sehore, Harda, Betul, Narmadapuram, Raisen, Sagar, Alirajpur, Dhar, Barwani, Khargone, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, and Seoni. Meanwhile, warnings of strong thunderstorms and rain have been issued for Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Jhabua, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Damoh, Maihar, Katni, Umaria, Shahdol, Dindori, Anuppur, Mandla, and Balaghat.

Crops Will Be Damaged

If it rains in the district for three to four days, farmers will suffer heavy losses. It is worth noting that the wheat crop has ripened these days. Harvesting has begun in many places. Farmers' work is being affected due to rain and storms. Farmers Purushottam Singh of Teori village, Surendra Rai of Lakhakhera village, etc., said that harvesting is in full swing these days. Due to rain, wheat harvesting is not possible. Moreover, the crop is falling to the ground due to the storm. If it rains, the wheat grains will be damaged, and farmers may have to bear heavy losses.

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Published on:

03 Apr 2026 02:31 pm

News / Madhya Pradesh / Katni / MP Weather Alert: Storms, Rain, and Hail Forecast for 42 Districts

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