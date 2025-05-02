Khajuraho Railway Station to Get EV Charging Facility in May

Revenue Generation Plan from Idle Assets The aim of this initiative is to increase revenue, create new business avenues, and generate local employment opportunities by utilising the railway’s idle assets. The Jhansi division is conducting this entire process under a transparent and timely e-auction system. The railway administration believes that such schemes will not only increase revenue but also be a significant step towards a smart and environmentally conscious railway system.

Environmental Protection This facility is being introduced in view of the increasing use of electric vehicles, providing tourists visiting the tourist destination of Khajuraho with a green and modern transport option. The introduction of EV charging stations will not only benefit passengers but will also be a crucial step towards environmental protection and energy conservation.