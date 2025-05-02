scriptKhajuraho Railway Station to Get EV Charging Facility in May | Latest News | Patrika News
Khajuraho

Khajuraho Railway Station to Get EV Charging Facility in May

Indian Railways is launching an EV charging station at Khajuraho railway station in Madhya Pradesh to promote environmental protection and enhance passenger amenities.

KhajurahoMay 02, 2025 / 02:43 pm

Patrika Desk

Indian Railways: The Jhansi division is establishing EV charging stations at Khajuraho and other stations as part of its e-auction process for better asset utilisation. EV charging facilities are being prepared for Khajuraho, Lalitpur, Orai, and Banda stations. The auction process will conclude on 13 May 2025. Divisional Railway Manager Deepak Kumar Sinha stated that besides EV stations, the Jhansi division is conducting e-auctions of assets under various heads as part of asset management.

Revenue Generation Plan from Idle Assets

The aim of this initiative is to increase revenue, create new business avenues, and generate local employment opportunities by utilising the railway’s idle assets. The Jhansi division is conducting this entire process under a transparent and timely e-auction system. The railway administration believes that such schemes will not only increase revenue but also be a significant step towards a smart and environmentally conscious railway system.

Environmental Protection

This facility is being introduced in view of the increasing use of electric vehicles, providing tourists visiting the tourist destination of Khajuraho with a green and modern transport option. The introduction of EV charging stations will not only benefit passengers but will also be a crucial step towards environmental protection and energy conservation.

Fact File

  • Auction of 10 SLR coaches from 9 trains (on 1 May) and 2 SLR coaches from 1 train (on 9 May).
  • Rail coach restaurant at Orai station (on 2 May).
  • Contract for water vending machine at Gwalior station (on 5 May).
  • Advertising rights on the exteriors of 4 trains and interiors of 2 trains (on 13 May).
  • Outdoor advertising rights at Datia, Dabra, Morena, Mahoba, Mauranipur, Chhatarpur, and Khajuraho stations.
  • Advertising rights on railway overbridges at Chitrakoot, Orai, Bhimsen, and Khajuraho.
  • Advertising opportunities at several stations through digital and non-digital media.
  • Promotional opportunities at 5 stations through LED flanges.

