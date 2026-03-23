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Khandwa

Bulldozer Action in Madhya Pradesh: 30 Houses Demolished

Bulldozer Action: After the action, panic spread among the people. People alleged that their houses were demolished by the railways without any prior notice.

2 min read

Khandwa

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Patrika Desk

Mar 23, 2026

Bulldozer Action 30 Houses razed in khandwa by railway mp news

MP news: In the city of Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, two separate issues have impacted daily life. On one hand, anti-encroachment drives are causing disruption, while on the other, increased traffic in markets during the festive and wedding season is troubling the public. This is causing inconvenience to the city dwellers.

Railway's Bulldozer Action, Houses Demolished

The demolition of approximately 30 houses built on railway land has caused a stir in Sanjay Nagar ward. Families who had been living here for many years were suddenly rendered homeless. People claim that they were not given any clear prior notice or sufficient time, due to which they could not even pack their belongings properly. During the action, many families were seen standing in open grounds with their belongings, clearly reflecting the gravity of their situation.

Increased Traffic in the City Causing Problems

On the other hand, the crowds in the city's main markets are rapidly increasing due to the festive and wedding season. The impact of this growing crowd is clearly visible on the traffic system. Disorder is at its peak, especially in busy areas like Ghantaghar Chowk, Budhwara Bazaar, and Railway Station Road. Traffic is being obstructed by vendors' stalls along the roadside and even in the middle of the road in many places.

Street vendors who were previously shifted to the hawkers' zone by the Municipal Corporation have now returned to their old locations. Their argument is that their business was being affected due to a lack of customers in the hawkers' zone. In such a situation, they are forced to frequent crowded markets during the festive season.

Parking Issues Worsening the Situation

The deteriorating parking situation is further complicating this matter. Even the parking spaces identified by the traffic police are now under encroachment, leaving drivers with no place to park and creating traffic jams.

It is clear that while the administration is showing strictness in removing encroachments, there is a lack of enforcement of rules in the city's busy markets. In such a scenario, balanced and continuous action is needed to provide relief to the general public and ensure the smooth functioning of the city. (MP news)

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Updated on:

23 Mar 2026 03:51 pm

Published on:

23 Mar 2026 03:50 pm

News / Madhya Pradesh / Khandwa / Bulldozer Action in Madhya Pradesh: 30 Houses Demolished

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