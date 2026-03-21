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Ujjain

Ujjain: Rs 1700 Crore Investment to Launch 17 Factories in 2026, Over 4,000 Jobs Expected

Madhya Pradesh News: Production is set to commence in 17 new factories by 2026 with an investment of ₹1700 crore, creating employment for over 4,000 people.

2 min read

Ujjain

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Patrika Desk

Mar 21, 2026

1700 crore investment in Vikram Udyogpuri and Medical Device Park of ujjain mp news

₹1,700 Crore Investment in Vikram Udyogpuri and Medical Device Park (Photo: Patrika.com)

MP News: Moving beyond its identity as a religious city, Ujjain is rapidly progressing towards establishing an industrial identity. In 2026, production is set to commence in 17 new factories with an investment of ₹1700 crore, creating employment for over 4,000 people. Vikram Udyogpuri and the Medical Device Park are proving to be instrumental in giving a new identity to Ujjain's industrial landscape.

This year, 9 industries will be launched in Vikram Udyogpuri, including significant investments in beverages, pharmaceuticals, engineering, toys, and food processing. Approximately ₹1360 crore will be invested here, generating employment for over 1700 individuals. Meanwhile, the Medical Device Park will see the launch of 8 units, strengthening the manufacturing of medical equipment. These units are expected to attract an investment of around ₹254 crore and provide employment to 2400 people.

Investment in Vikram Udyogpuri

  • Pepsico will invest ₹1225 crore to manufacture flavours for beverages.
  • Simplyco Industries will manufacture environment-friendly paper plates.
  • JK Life Care Centres and Quantsolar Technologies will produce pharmaceutical and gas-related products.
  • Quantsolar Technologies will manufacture plastic tanks and boxes.
  • Maheshwari will produce savoury food products.
  • Chemerix Life Sciences will contribute to pharmaceutical manufacturing.
  • Playgro Toys will manufacture children's toys and furniture.
  • Metal Forger and Fabricators will manufacture engine parts.
  • Skyline Industries will manufacture industrial cranes and machine tools.

Investment in Medical Device Park

  • Clinysupplies will manufacture catheters and other medical devices.
  • VRM Molecular and Nuclear Medicines will manufacture specialised medical drugs.
  • HC Lifeline will manufacture syringes, cannulas, and other equipment.
  • KRM Healthcare will produce diagnostic kits and other equipment.
  • Microgen Healthcare will manufacture infection control products, wound care, and bone implants.
  • Meepl Technologies will manufacture equipment related to women's health.
  • Shriji Polymers Medical Devices will manufacture insulin devices, spray pumps, and equipment.
  • Bioline India will produce equipment related to blood collection and blood bags.

Employment for Local Youth

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, Ujjain is rapidly developing as an industrial hub. The increasing investment in Vikram Udyogpuri and the Medical Device Park is creating a conducive environment for industries here. These projects are providing employment to the local youth. - Rajesh Rathore, Executive Director, MPIDC

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Published on:

21 Mar 2026 03:20 pm

News / Madhya Pradesh / Ujjain / Ujjain: Rs 1700 Crore Investment to Launch 17 Factories in 2026, Over 4,000 Jobs Expected

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