Ujjain: Rs 1700 Crore Investment to Launch 17 Factories in 2026, Over 4,000 Jobs Expected

This year, 9 industries will be launched in Vikram Udyogpuri, including significant investments in beverages, pharmaceuticals, engineering, toys, and food processing. Approximately ₹1360 crore will be invested here, generating employment for over 1700 individuals. Meanwhile, the Medical Device Park will see the launch of 8 units, strengthening the manufacturing of medical equipment. These units are expected to attract an investment of around ₹254 crore and provide employment to 2400 people.