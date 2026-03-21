Ujjain: Rs 1700 Crore Investment to Launch 17 Factories in 2026, Over 4,000 Jobs Expected

₹1,700 Crore Investment in Vikram Udyogpuri and Medical Device Park (Photo: Patrika.com)
MP News: Moving beyond its identity as a religious city, Ujjain is rapidly progressing towards establishing an industrial identity. In 2026, production is set to commence in 17 new factories with an investment of ₹1700 crore, creating employment for over 4,000 people. Vikram Udyogpuri and the Medical Device Park are proving to be instrumental in giving a new identity to Ujjain's industrial landscape.
This year, 9 industries will be launched in Vikram Udyogpuri, including significant investments in beverages, pharmaceuticals, engineering, toys, and food processing. Approximately ₹1360 crore will be invested here, generating employment for over 1700 individuals. Meanwhile, the Medical Device Park will see the launch of 8 units, strengthening the manufacturing of medical equipment. These units are expected to attract an investment of around ₹254 crore and provide employment to 2400 people.
Under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, Ujjain is rapidly developing as an industrial hub. The increasing investment in Vikram Udyogpuri and the Medical Device Park is creating a conducive environment for industries here. These projects are providing employment to the local youth. - Rajesh Rathore, Executive Director, MPIDC
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