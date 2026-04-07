Ujjain Building Collapses: 3-Storey Structure Crumbles Amidst Road Widening Excavation

A three-story building collapsed on Dhaba Road (Photo Source: Input).
Ujjain Building Collapse Live Video: Just as the rescue operation for the three deaths caused by the collapse of a three-storey building in Anuppur, Madhya Pradesh, had not yet concluded, images of another dilapidated three-storey building collapsing in the state's holy city of Ujjain emerged within the next 24 hours. The house collapsed like a deck of cards. Several people were present in the area at the time of the incident. Those who witnessed the scene were shaken. However, the administration claims that the building was demolished by them due to its dilapidated condition. Meanwhile, a video of the building collapse has also surfaced, which has been going viral on social media overnight.
It is worth noting that this entire building collapse incident occurred on Dhaba Road in the city, where a 15-year-old building outside the lane of the Gabi Hanuman Temple crumbled. In fact, road widening and drain construction work is underway from V.D. Cloth Market to the small bridge via Danigate for the Simhastha Kumbh. During this time, a drain is being constructed there.
A live video of the building collapse has also surfaced. As the building collapsed, a cloud of dust was seen across the entire area. While collapsing, the building fell onto the electricity poles and wires located in front, causing sparking and the wires to break and spread across the ground. Although there was a large crowd of people at the spot at that time, fortunately, neither anyone was caught in the debris of the building nor in the live electric wires, otherwise, a major accident could have occurred here, similar to Anuppur.
Meanwhile, local residents allege that the demolition work near the building and the constant waterlogging in the area due to the drain construction weakened the building's foundation, causing the houses of Manoj Bhavsar and Ali Bhai to collapse. Residents claim that they had been complaining about waterlogging here for the past month, but no action was taken by the administration, leading to this accident today.
Upon receiving news of the accident, CSP Pushpa Prajapati arrived at the scene with a police team. The Municipal Corporation staff were also called, and the work of removing the debris began immediately to clear the path and prevent further damage. However, the Municipal Corporation claims that the building was weak, and therefore, they safely demolished it. But, this claim by the administration has not yet been confirmed.
Before the accident, anticipating the situation, all the residents of the house were evacuated. Additionally, with the help of local residents, traffic movement on the road was also stopped. Due to this vigilance, despite the house collapsing at night, no injuries were reported.
Local residents state that signs of the house collapsing began to appear earlier. They had also alerted the Municipal Corporation officials and the contractor carrying out the road widening work about the danger. Despite this, negligence was shown in the work. On Monday evening, Mohammad Amir, Sameer Khan, Altamash Khan, Rajesh Gupta, Sameer Jain, and Avinash Panchal took the initiative to stop traffic on the road, thereby averting a major accident.
The house owners, Manoj Bhavsar and Ali Asghar, have leveled serious allegations of negligence against the Municipal Corporation. They stated that the house was only 15 years old and completely sturdy. The deep pits dug for road widening and the water accumulated nearby weakened the house's foundation. Furthermore, local residents allege that work was underway to demolish nearby houses using a Poclain machine. Additionally, water had been accumulating in the foundations of the houses for about a month, but no attention was paid to it. This accident occurred due to the negligence of those responsible.
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