Ujjain Building Collapses: 3-Storey Structure Crumbles Amidst Road Widening Excavation

Ujjain Building Collapse Live Video: Just as the rescue operation for the three deaths caused by the collapse of a three-storey building in Anuppur, Madhya Pradesh, had not yet concluded, images of another dilapidated three-storey building collapsing in the state's holy city of Ujjain emerged within the next 24 hours. The house collapsed like a deck of cards. Several people were present in the area at the time of the incident. Those who witnessed the scene were shaken. However, the administration claims that the building was demolished by them due to its dilapidated condition. Meanwhile, a video of the building collapse has also surfaced, which has been going viral on social media overnight.