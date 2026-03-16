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Koria

Agniveer Recruitment 2026: Exam to be Held in Four Phases, Youth with 8th to 12th Pass Can Apply

Agniveer Recruitment 2026: The Indian Army has provided an opportunity for Agniveer Recruitment 2026 for the youth of Koriya district who dream of serving the nation.

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Koria

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Patrika Desk

Mar 16, 2026

agniveer

Agniveer Recruitment 2026: The Indian Army has announced an opportunity for young individuals in Koriya district of Chhattisgarh dreaming of serving the nation through the Agniveer Recruitment 2026. Interested candidates can register online and apply on the official website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in until April 1, 2026. The recruitment process will be conducted in four phases.

Agniveer Recruitment 2026: Recruitment Process and Examination

The first phase will involve an online computer-based written examination conducted between June 1 and June 15, 2026. Candidates who successfully clear this examination will be called for the Physical Efficiency Test, Medical Examination, and Document Verification.

Available Posts and Eligibility

This recruitment offers young individuals the chance to be appointed to various posts. The recruitment includes positions such as Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Clerk/Storekeeper Technical, and Agniveer Tradesmen (8th and 10th pass). The age limit for candidates is set between 17½ and 22 years, and passing the 8th, 10th, or 12th grade, depending on the post, is mandatory.

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

In the Physical Efficiency Test, candidates will have to prove their abilities in various physical activities. These include a 1.6 km run, pull-ups, a 9-foot jump, and a balancing beam. Additionally, for General Duty, the minimum height for candidates is set at 162 to 168 centimetres, weight between 47 to 50 kilograms, and chest measurement of 77 centimetres (with a 5 cm expansion).

Salary and Service Benefits

Agniveers will be provided with an attractive salary and allowances during their four-year service period. The monthly salary is set at ₹30,000 in the first year, ₹33,000 in the second year, ₹36,500 in the third year, and ₹40,000 in the fourth year. Furthermore, upon completion of the service period, they will receive a Seva Nidhi package of approximately ₹11 lakh.

Application and Precautions

The administration has appealed to the youth to apply only through the official website and to be wary of any agents or intermediaries. For more information, one can contact the District Sainik Welfare Board and the District Employment and Self-Employment Guidance Centre.

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Published on:

16 Mar 2026 11:47 am

News / Chhattisgarh / Koria / Agniveer Recruitment 2026: Exam to be Held in Four Phases, Youth with 8th to 12th Pass Can Apply

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