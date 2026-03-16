Agniveer Recruitment 2026: Exam to be Held in Four Phases, Youth with 8th to 12th Pass Can Apply

Agniveers will be provided with an attractive salary and allowances during their four-year service period. The monthly salary is set at ₹30,000 in the first year, ₹33,000 in the second year, ₹36,500 in the third year, and ₹40,000 in the fourth year. Furthermore, upon completion of the service period, they will receive a Seva Nidhi package of approximately ₹11 lakh.