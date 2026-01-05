5 January 2026,

Monday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

catch_icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Kota

256 Crore Three-Lane Bridge to be Built Over Chambal River in Rajasthan, Strengthening Connectivity Between Kota and Bundi

Three Lane Bridge: A three-lane high-level bridge will be constructed over the Chambal River at a cost of ₹256 crore. This bridge will be built between Chambal Dhibri in Kota district and Chanda Khurd in Bundi district.

2 min read
Google source verification

Kota

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 05, 2026

three-lane-bridge

Kota: A three-lane high-level bridge will be constructed over the Chambal River at a cost of ₹256 crore near Gothda village in the Etawa region. This bridge will be built between Chambal Dhibri in Kota district and Chandna Khurd in Bundi district. The National Board for Wildlife has given clearance for the bridge construction.

The department has issued a tender for the bridge construction. Additionally, a gazette notification has been issued regarding land acquisition. According to information, the announcement for the bridge construction was made 4 years ago, but the work was stalled due to the non-receipt of approval from the Forest Department. Following the intervention of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, it has received environmental clearance.

This bridge will be built on the Indragarh-Lalitpur State Highway-120 in the Chambal-Gharial Sanctuary, which has been approved by the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife. Construction of the bridge will commence after the Public Works Department completes the land acquisition process. Once the bridge is built, it will benefit not only the Etawa-Piplda region of Kota district but also Baran district.

First Three-Lane Bridge to be Built in Etawa Region

The construction of this bridge will connect Chambal Dhibri village in Kota district with Chandna Khurd in Bundi district. It will also facilitate travel from the Baran district and Piplda in the Kota district towards Delhi using the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. People will be able to directly access the expressway at the interchange near Lakheri and Indragarh. The population of the Lakheri and Indragarh areas in Bundi district will also find it much easier to travel to Kota.

Travel to Jaipur Will Also Become Easier

Furthermore, travellers going to Jaipur will also get another direct route. According to information, the entire amount for land acquisition has been transferred to the competent authority, including the SDMs of Etawa in Kota and Khandar in Sawai Madhopur. 3.95 hectares of land is being acquired on the Etawa side, and 2.55 hectares on the Khandar side. Approximately 25 percent of the work has been completed here.

Gazette Notification Issued Regarding Land Acquisition

Executive Engineer Hemraj Chaudhary stated that the Public Works Department has issued a gazette notification regarding land acquisition for the construction of a high-level bridge over the Chambal River in Gram Gothka Kalan on the Indragarh, Dhibri Chambal, Rajopa, Etawa, Shehnawada, Lalitpur road, State Highway 120, between Kota and Bundi.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Bundi Rajasthan News

kota

rajasthan news

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

05 Jan 2026 02:12 pm

English News / Rajasthan / Kota / 256 Crore Three-Lane Bridge to be Built Over Chambal River in Rajasthan, Strengthening Connectivity Between Kota and Bundi

Big News

View All

Kota

Rajasthan

Trending

Rajasthan schools to remain closed for two days, giving children three-day consecutive holiday

school-Holiday
Special

Kota Murder: Nephew Kills Uncle Who Raised Him After Mother's Death Over Non-Veg Dispute

पुलिस गिरफ्त में आरोपी भांजा और उसके साथी (फोटो: पत्रिका)
Crime

Good News: Journey from Rajasthan to Madhya Pradesh will be easy, this road will be built after years

Kota

New Industrial Area to be Developed on 125.88 Hectares in Rajasthan, KDA Allocates Land

Kota

Rajasthan Weather: Dense Fog Grips State, Cold Winds Intensify; Know Future Forecast

Kota
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.