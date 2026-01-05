256 Crore Three-Lane Bridge to be Built Over Chambal River in Rajasthan, Strengthening Connectivity Between Kota and Bundi

Kota: A three-lane high-level bridge will be constructed over the Chambal River at a cost of ₹256 crore near Gothda village in the Etawa region. This bridge will be built between Chambal Dhibri in Kota district and Chandna Khurd in Bundi district. The National Board for Wildlife has given clearance for the bridge construction.
The department has issued a tender for the bridge construction. Additionally, a gazette notification has been issued regarding land acquisition. According to information, the announcement for the bridge construction was made 4 years ago, but the work was stalled due to the non-receipt of approval from the Forest Department. Following the intervention of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, it has received environmental clearance.
This bridge will be built on the Indragarh-Lalitpur State Highway-120 in the Chambal-Gharial Sanctuary, which has been approved by the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife. Construction of the bridge will commence after the Public Works Department completes the land acquisition process. Once the bridge is built, it will benefit not only the Etawa-Piplda region of Kota district but also Baran district.
The construction of this bridge will connect Chambal Dhibri village in Kota district with Chandna Khurd in Bundi district. It will also facilitate travel from the Baran district and Piplda in the Kota district towards Delhi using the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. People will be able to directly access the expressway at the interchange near Lakheri and Indragarh. The population of the Lakheri and Indragarh areas in Bundi district will also find it much easier to travel to Kota.
Furthermore, travellers going to Jaipur will also get another direct route. According to information, the entire amount for land acquisition has been transferred to the competent authority, including the SDMs of Etawa in Kota and Khandar in Sawai Madhopur. 3.95 hectares of land is being acquired on the Etawa side, and 2.55 hectares on the Khandar side. Approximately 25 percent of the work has been completed here.
Executive Engineer Hemraj Chaudhary stated that the Public Works Department has issued a gazette notification regarding land acquisition for the construction of a high-level bridge over the Chambal River in Gram Gothka Kalan on the Indragarh, Dhibri Chambal, Rajopa, Etawa, Shehnawada, Lalitpur road, State Highway 120, between Kota and Bundi.
