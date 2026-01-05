256 Crore Three-Lane Bridge to be Built Over Chambal River in Rajasthan, Strengthening Connectivity Between Kota and Bundi

The construction of this bridge will connect Chambal Dhibri village in Kota district with Chandna Khurd in Bundi district. It will also facilitate travel from the Baran district and Piplda in the Kota district towards Delhi using the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. People will be able to directly access the expressway at the interchange near Lakheri and Indragarh. The population of the Lakheri and Indragarh areas in Bundi district will also find it much easier to travel to Kota.