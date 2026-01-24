Gold and Silver Prices Surge Again, Silver Becomes ₹14,000 More Expensive; Check Latest Rates

Gold and Silver Prices Surge Again
Sarafa Market Latest Update: On Friday, prices of both gold and silver saw an increase in Kota's Sarafa Market. Silver prices rose by ₹14,000 per kg to ₹314,000 per kg. Jewellery gold prices increased by ₹3,400 to ₹160,000, while pure gold was priced at ₹160,800 per 10 grams.
Gold (24k) (99.5): 159500
Gold (22k): 147685
Gold (20k): 138696
Gold (18k): 127600
Gold (14k): 112324
(Rates as per Kota Jewellers Association)
Bhamashah Mandi was closed on Friday for Basant Panchami. In the grocery market, edible oils saw a surge, with all edible oils increasing by ₹35 per tin. Sugar was priced at ₹40 per quintal.
Edible Oil Rates: (15 kg per tin) Soya Refined Fortune 2410, Chambal 2370, Sadabahar 2250, Local Refined 2160, Deep Jyoti 2270, Mustard Swastik 2610, Linseed 2410 rupees per tin. Groundnut: Truck 3040, Kota Swastik 2630, Sona Sikka 2960, Kataria Gold 2680 rupees per tin. Vanaspati Ghee: Scooter 1870, Ashoka 1840 rupees per tin. Sugar: 4080 to 4140 per quintal. Desi Ghee: Milk Food 8950, Kota Fresh 8500, Paras 8900, Nova 8850, Amul 9800, Madhusudan 9280 rupees per tin. Rice and Pulses: Basmati Rice 7000-8500, Moong Dal 8300-8700, Moonger 9200-9600, Chana Dal 6500-6700, Tur Dal 84000-11600 quintal.
