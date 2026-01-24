24 January 2026,

Saturday

Kota

Gold and Silver Prices Surge Again, Silver Becomes ₹14,000 More Expensive; Check Latest Rates

Gold-Silver Rates: Jewellery gold prices rose by ₹3400 to ₹160,000, while pure gold prices were ₹160,800 per 10 grams.

less than 1 minute read

Kota

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 24, 2026

Gold and Silver Prices Surge Again

Sarafa Market Latest Update: On Friday, prices of both gold and silver saw an increase in Kota's Sarafa Market. Silver prices rose by ₹14,000 per kg to ₹314,000 per kg. Jewellery gold prices increased by ₹3,400 to ₹160,000, while pure gold was priced at ₹160,800 per 10 grams.

Gold Carat Rates

Gold (24k) (99.5): 159500
Gold (22k): 147685
Gold (20k): 138696
Gold (18k): 127600
Gold (14k): 112324
(Rates as per Kota Jewellers Association)

Mandi News: Edible Oils Saw a Surge

Bhamashah Mandi was closed on Friday for Basant Panchami. In the grocery market, edible oils saw a surge, with all edible oils increasing by ₹35 per tin. Sugar was priced at ₹40 per quintal.

Edible Oil Rates: (15 kg per tin) Soya Refined Fortune 2410, Chambal 2370, Sadabahar 2250, Local Refined 2160, Deep Jyoti 2270, Mustard Swastik 2610, Linseed 2410 rupees per tin. Groundnut: Truck 3040, Kota Swastik 2630, Sona Sikka 2960, Kataria Gold 2680 rupees per tin. Vanaspati Ghee: Scooter 1870, Ashoka 1840 rupees per tin. Sugar: 4080 to 4140 per quintal. Desi Ghee: Milk Food 8950, Kota Fresh 8500, Paras 8900, Nova 8850, Amul 9800, Madhusudan 9280 rupees per tin. Rice and Pulses: Basmati Rice 7000-8500, Moong Dal 8300-8700, Moonger 9200-9600, Chana Dal 6500-6700, Tur Dal 84000-11600 quintal.

24 Jan 2026 11:55 am

Gold Silver, Gold Price, Today Gold Price, Silver Price, Today Silver Price, Today Gold Silver Price, Jodhpur News, सोना चांदी, सोना कीमत, टुडे सोना कीमत, चांदी कीमत, टुडे चांदी कीमत, टुडे सोना चांदी कीमत, जोधपुर न्यूज, Jeera Mandi Bhav, Jeera Mandi, Jeera bhav, Jeera aaj ka bhav, jeera aaj ki kimat, Jeera mandi aaj ka bhav, जीरे की कीमत, जीरा भाव, जीरा मंडी भाव, जीरा मंडी आज का भाव, जीरा कीमत, rayda ka bhav, rayda aaj ka bhav, isabgol bhav, isabgol bhav today, jeera bhav today rajasthan, jeera bhav today merta mandi, jeera bhav today phalodi mandi, jeera bhav today unjha, jeera bhav today jaipur, jeera bhav today sanchore
