Heavy Monsoon Rains to Resume in Rajasthan; Orange Alert Issued

According to the IMD (India Meteorological Department), heavy rainfall is expected in Rajasthan and Gujarat today, 8 September, with an orange alert issued. This signifies a likely increase in rainfall activity after a recent decrease. A yellow alert has been issued for 23 states. However, rainfall activity is expected to continue in the south-east and north-east states after 9 September.
Weather Forecast: On 8 September, there is a possibility of rain in some areas of Kota, Udaipur, Bharatpur, Ajmer, Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Bikaner divisions.
On 9 September, an alert has been issued for Kota, Udaipur, Bharatpur, Ajmer, Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Bikaner divisions.
10 September: Rain alert for Kota, Udaipur, Bharatpur, Ajmer, Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Bikaner divisions.
11 September: Rain alert for Kota, Udaipur, Bharatpur, Ajmer, Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Bikaner divisions.
12 September: Rain alert for Kota, Udaipur, Bharatpur, Ajmer, and Jaipur divisions.
The IMD has again issued a warning of heavy rainfall. From 8 to 12 September, several divisions of Rajasthan may experience torrential rain. Today, an orange alert is in effect for 5 districts and a yellow alert for 8 districts.