Kota

Heavy Monsoon Rains to Resume in Rajasthan; Orange Alert Issued

Rajasthan Weather Forecast: A fresh warning of heavy rainfall has been issued. Several divisions of Rajasthan may experience rain between 8 and 12 September. Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued for 5 districts and a yellow alert for 8 districts today.

Kota

Patrika Desk

Sep 08, 2025

IMD Alert: Photo Patrika

According to the IMD (India Meteorological Department), heavy rainfall is expected in Rajasthan and Gujarat today, 8 September, with an orange alert issued. This signifies a likely increase in rainfall activity after a recent decrease. A yellow alert has been issued for 23 states. However, rainfall activity is expected to continue in the south-east and north-east states after 9 September.

Alerts Issued for These Divisions from 8-12 September

Weather Forecast: On 8 September, there is a possibility of rain in some areas of Kota, Udaipur, Bharatpur, Ajmer, Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Bikaner divisions.

On 9 September, an alert has been issued for Kota, Udaipur, Bharatpur, Ajmer, Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Bikaner divisions.

10 September: Rain alert for Kota, Udaipur, Bharatpur, Ajmer, Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Bikaner divisions.

11 September: Rain alert for Kota, Udaipur, Bharatpur, Ajmer, Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Bikaner divisions.

12 September: Rain alert for Kota, Udaipur, Bharatpur, Ajmer, and Jaipur divisions.

Heavy Monsoon Rainfall Expected Again in Rajasthan

The IMD has again issued a warning of heavy rainfall. From 8 to 12 September, several divisions of Rajasthan may experience torrential rain. Today, an orange alert is in effect for 5 districts and a yellow alert for 8 districts.

  • Orange Alert (Orange Alert):- Sirohi, Balotra, Barmer, Jaisalmer, and Jalore are expected to experience extremely heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning.
  • Yellow Alert (Yellow Alert):- Falaudi, Pali, Jodhpur, Salumber, Udaipur, Rajsamand, Dungarpur, and Banswara are expected to experience heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning.

Rainfall Data

  • Sanchore: 203.2mm
  • Mount Abu: 152.4mm
  • Ajmer: 61mm
  • Pilani: 38mm
  • Dabok: 52mm
  • Sangaria: 57mm
  • Jalore: 66mm

Published on:

08 Sept 2025 08:45 am

English News / Rajasthan / Kota / Heavy Monsoon Rains to Resume in Rajasthan; Orange Alert Issued
