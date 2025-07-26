26 July 2025,

Saturday

Kota

Heavy Rainfall Warning for Rajasthan: IMD Predicts Intense Downpour in Several Districts

Rajasthan Weather Update: The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for three districts, predicting extremely heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning. Banswara, Baran, Jhalawar, and Pratapgarh are under the red alert.

Kota

Patrika Desk

Jul 26, 2025

Rain Photo: patrika

Light rain fell in Kota district, Rajasthan, from early morning, providing some relief from the heat. According to the Meteorological Department, a new weather system was expected to become active, leading to a heavy rain alert for nine districts on 26 July. This included the possibility of thunderstorms, lightning, and extremely heavy rainfall. An orange alert was issued for Baran, Jhalawar, and Kota. A yellow alert was issued for Banswara, Bhilwara, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Pratapgarh, and Sawai Madhopur, anticipating heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning.

Red Alert from IMD for Tomorrow (July 27)

For 27 July, the Meteorological Department issued a red alert for three districts, predicting extremely heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning. Banswara, Baran, Jhalawar, and Pratapgarh are under a red alert. An orange alert was issued for Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Kota, and Udaipur. A yellow alert was issued for Ajmer, Bhilwara, Rajsamand, Sawai Madhopur, Sirohi, Tonk, and Pali.

Rain Expected on 28-29 July

  • 28 July Orange Alert: Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dausa, Dholpur, Jhalawar, Karauli, Kota, Pratapgarh, Sawai Madhopur, and Udaipur

Yellow Alert: Alwar, Banswara, Baran, Dungarpur, Jaipur, Tonk, and Nagaur

  • 29 July Orange Alert: Baran, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Jhalawar, Karauli, and Sawai Madhopur

Yellow Alert: Alwar, Bundi, Dausa, Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Kota, Tonk, and Churu

26 Jul 2025 09:09 am

English News / Rajasthan / Kota / Heavy Rainfall Warning for Rajasthan: IMD Predicts Intense Downpour in Several Districts
