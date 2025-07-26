Heavy Rainfall Warning for Rajasthan: IMD Predicts Intense Downpour in Several Districts

Light rain fell in Kota district, Rajasthan, from early morning, providing some relief from the heat. According to the Meteorological Department, a new weather system was expected to become active, leading to a heavy rain alert for nine districts on 26 July. This included the possibility of thunderstorms, lightning, and extremely heavy rainfall. An orange alert was issued for Baran, Jhalawar, and Kota. A yellow alert was issued for Banswara, Bhilwara, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Pratapgarh, and Sawai Madhopur, anticipating heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning.
For 27 July, the Meteorological Department issued a red alert for three districts, predicting extremely heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning. Banswara, Baran, Jhalawar, and Pratapgarh are under a red alert. An orange alert was issued for Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Kota, and Udaipur. A yellow alert was issued for Ajmer, Bhilwara, Rajsamand, Sawai Madhopur, Sirohi, Tonk, and Pali.
Yellow Alert: Alwar, Banswara, Baran, Dungarpur, Jaipur, Tonk, and Nagaur
Yellow Alert: Alwar, Bundi, Dausa, Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Kota, Tonk, and Churu