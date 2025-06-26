Heavy Rainfall Warning Issued for Several Districts in Rajasthan

Yellow Alert for these districts today The Meteorological Department has issued an orange and yellow alert, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts. An orange alert has been issued for Banswara, Baran, Bhilwara, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Jhalawar, Kota, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, and Udaipur, predicting very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning.

pic.twitter.com/R8Z8fumHm7 — मौसम विज्ञान केंद्र जयपुर (@IMDJaipur) June 26, 2025 A yellow alert has been issued for Sri Ganganagar, Pali, Nagaur, Jodhpur, Jalore, Hanumangarh, Churu, Tonk, Sirohi, Sikar, Sawai Madhopur, Karauli, Jhunjhunu, Jaipur, Dholpur, Dausa, Bharatpur, Alwar, and Ajmer, predicting heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning. A yellow alert has been issued for Sri Ganganagar, Pali, Nagaur, Jodhpur, Jalore, Hanumangarh, Churu, Tonk, Sirohi, Sikar, Sawai Madhopur, Karauli, Jhunjhunu, Jaipur, Dholpur, Dausa, Bharatpur, Alwar, and Ajmer, predicting heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning.

27 June will see an orange alert for Bharatpur and Dholpur, and a yellow alert for Baran, Bhilwara, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Jhalawar, Kota, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sri Ganganagar, Pali, Nagaur, Jodhpur, Hanumangarh, Churu, Tonk, Sikar, Sawai Madhopur, Karauli, Jhunjhunu, Jaipur, Dausa, Bharatpur, Alwar, and Ajmer.

On 28 June, an orange alert has been issued for Jhunjhunu, Sikar, and Churu, along with a yellow alert for 29 districts. On 29 June, an orange alert has been issued for 8 districts and a yellow alert for 18 districts.

68 mm rainfall in Asnawar Jhalawar district received good rainfall in many areas on Tuesday night. The sunshine on Wednesday led to humid conditions throughout the day. Lightning struck a temple in Khanpur, damaging its dome. By Wednesday morning, Asnawar received the highest rainfall at 68 mm, followed by Jhalawar with 38 mm and Khanpur with 36 mm. Jhalawar district has received a total of 156.06 mm of rainfall so far.