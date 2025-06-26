scriptHeavy Rainfall Warning Issued for Several Districts in Rajasthan | Latest News | Patrika News
Kota

Heavy Rainfall Warning Issued for Several Districts in Rajasthan

Rajasthan Weather Update: The Meteorological Department has issued an orange and yellow alert today, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts.

KotaJun 26, 2025 / 08:35 am

Patrika Desk

heavy rain alert

Vehicles drive through after heavy rain

Monsoon Rain Warning: Kota and the Hadoti region experienced significant rainfall overnight, while Wednesday saw a game of hide-and-seek between clouds and sun. Intermittent spells of intense sunshine led to high humidity. Kota district received a light drizzle followed by two and a half hours of heavy rain on Tuesday night. By Wednesday morning, 48.9 mm of rainfall had been recorded in Kota. Kota has received a total of 312.8 mm of rainfall so far. The morning sunshine, combined with atmospheric moisture, resulted in humid conditions throughout the day. In the evening, clouds once again covered the sky. Kota’s maximum temperature was recorded at 33.3 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature at 24.9 degrees Celsius.

Yellow Alert for these districts today

The Meteorological Department has issued an orange and yellow alert, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts. An orange alert has been issued for Banswara, Baran, Bhilwara, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Jhalawar, Kota, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, and Udaipur, predicting very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning.
A yellow alert has been issued for Sri Ganganagar, Pali, Nagaur, Jodhpur, Jalore, Hanumangarh, Churu, Tonk, Sirohi, Sikar, Sawai Madhopur, Karauli, Jhunjhunu, Jaipur, Dholpur, Dausa, Bharatpur, Alwar, and Ajmer, predicting heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning.
27 June will see an orange alert for Bharatpur and Dholpur, and a yellow alert for Baran, Bhilwara, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Jhalawar, Kota, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sri Ganganagar, Pali, Nagaur, Jodhpur, Hanumangarh, Churu, Tonk, Sikar, Sawai Madhopur, Karauli, Jhunjhunu, Jaipur, Dausa, Bharatpur, Alwar, and Ajmer.
On 28 June, an orange alert has been issued for Jhunjhunu, Sikar, and Churu, along with a yellow alert for 29 districts.

On 29 June, an orange alert has been issued for 8 districts and a yellow alert for 18 districts.

68 mm rainfall in Asnawar

Jhalawar district received good rainfall in many areas on Tuesday night. The sunshine on Wednesday led to humid conditions throughout the day. Lightning struck a temple in Khanpur, damaging its dome. By Wednesday morning, Asnawar received the highest rainfall at 68 mm, followed by Jhalawar with 38 mm and Khanpur with 36 mm. Jhalawar district has received a total of 156.06 mm of rainfall so far.

90 mm rainfall in Atru

Atru town in Baran district recorded the highest rainfall of 90 mm by Wednesday morning. The morning sunshine led to humid conditions. Mangrol received 88 mm, Chipabarod 47 mm, Kishangarh 45 mm, Shahabad 42 mm, and Baran city 33 mm of rainfall. Bundi district experienced rainfall overnight, followed by sunny conditions and high humidity throughout Wednesday.

