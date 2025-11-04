IMD Fog Alert: Fog Alert After Rain, Warning Issued for These Districts in Rajasthan, Know Weather Forecast for November 4-5-6-7-8-9

The impact of the rain was also seen at the Bhamashah Mandi in Kota. On Monday, about 2 lakh sacks of agricultural produce arrived here, of which 1.5 lakh sacks were of paddy. Due to the high arrival, all the goods were piled up in the open. Sudden rain soaked many sacks of paddy, increasing the concern among farmers and traders. Efforts were made to cover the goods with tarpaulins in the mandi, but the risk of damage due to moisture remains.