IMD Fog Alert: Fog Alert After Rain, Warning Issued for These Districts in Rajasthan, Know Weather Forecast for November 4-5-6-7-8-9

Representative image: Patrika
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a new forecast for the weather across the country. According to the report, the sea is rough in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Due to its impact, Rajasthan, after unseasonal rain, is now set to experience fog.
Due to the effect of the Western Disturbance, light to moderate rain is expected in Rajasthan on November 4. Rain is forecast in several districts including Jodhpur, Barmer, Jaipur, Ajmer, Udaipur, Bhilwara, Kota, Tonk, Bharatpur, Nagaur, and Sikar.
The weather will start clearing up from November 5, and temperatures are expected to drop due to cold winds. The Meteorological Department has also issued a fog alert for tomorrow.
Thunderstorms and rain are expected on November 4.
After this, fog and mist will increase from November 5.
The sky will remain clear from November 6-7-8-9, but temperatures are likely to drop.
The impact of the rain was also seen at the Bhamashah Mandi in Kota. On Monday, about 2 lakh sacks of agricultural produce arrived here, of which 1.5 lakh sacks were of paddy. Due to the high arrival, all the goods were piled up in the open. Sudden rain soaked many sacks of paddy, increasing the concern among farmers and traders. Efforts were made to cover the goods with tarpaulins in the mandi, but the risk of damage due to moisture remains.
Kota's maximum temperature increased by 1 degree to 32.9°C, and the minimum temperature dropped by 3 degrees to 18.5°C. The wind speed was 3 km per hour.
