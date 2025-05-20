scriptKota Wedding Stage Engulfed in Fire | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Kota

Kota Wedding Stage Engulfed in Fire

Suddenly, sparks erupted from behind the stage, and nearby fabrics quickly caught fire. The entire stage was engulfed in flames within moments.

KotaMay 20, 2025 / 09:30 am

Patrika Desk

Demo Pic

A major incident occurred during a wedding ceremony in Kota, Rajasthan on Monday night. A fire broke out on the stage during the bride and groom’s program. The fire was so intense that the entire stage and other materials were destroyed. Fortunately, no guests were injured, although a stampede caused panic. The incident took place at Shubham Marriage Garden in the Vijayanagar police station area.
According to preliminary information, the wedding was being held for the son of a Kota resident named Sitaram. Guests were taking photos with the couple and giving gifts on stage while others were engaged in other activities. Suddenly, sparks erupted from behind the stage, and nearby fabrics quickly caught fire. The entire stage was engulfed in flames within moments. The wind fueled the fire, destroying the stage decorations and other items.
People screamed and ran in all directions. Someone alerted the police, and fire engines arrived promptly. Guests were moved to safe locations, and the garden was quickly evacuated. Firefighters brought the blaze under control within half an hour. The police have registered a case. Fortunately, there were no casualties, although there was significant damage to food, drinks, and other items. The guests and the couple are reportedly in shock. A short circuit is suspected to be the cause of the fire.

News / Kota / Kota Wedding Stage Engulfed in Fire

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Youtuber Jyoti's Border Visit Preceded by Questioning Thar Villagers

National News

Youtuber Jyoti's Border Visit Preceded by Questioning Thar Villagers

in 4 hours

Over 2,500 Illegal Structures Demolished in Ahmedabad

National News

Over 2,500 Illegal Structures Demolished in Ahmedabad

in 4 hours

Pakistan targeted Golden Temple, Indian Army foiled plot

National News

Pakistan targeted Golden Temple, Indian Army foiled plot

16 hours ago

Kota Wedding Stage Engulfed in Fire

Kota

Kota Wedding Stage Engulfed in Fire

in 5 hours

Latest Kota

Security Bolstered Around Residential Colonies Near Rawatbhata Nuclear Plant

News

Security Bolstered Around Residential Colonies Near Rawatbhata Nuclear Plant

3 days ago

Rajasthan: Heavy Rain and Gusty Winds Expected Today; Yellow Alert Issued for Several Districts

News

Rajasthan: Heavy Rain and Gusty Winds Expected Today; Yellow Alert Issued for Several Districts

3 weeks ago

JEE Main 2025: Mother takes 3-year leave, son secures first rank

News

JEE Main 2025: Mother takes 3-year leave, son secures first rank

1 month ago

JEE Main 2025 Result: Seven Rajasthan Students Score Perfect 100

News

JEE Main 2025 Result: Seven Rajasthan Students Score Perfect 100

1 month ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.