Kota Wedding Stage Engulfed in Fire

According to preliminary information, the wedding was being held for the son of a Kota resident named Sitaram. Guests were taking photos with the couple and giving gifts on stage while others were engaged in other activities. Suddenly, sparks erupted from behind the stage, and nearby fabrics quickly caught fire. The entire stage was engulfed in flames within moments. The wind fueled the fire, destroying the stage decorations and other items.

People screamed and ran in all directions. Someone alerted the police, and fire engines arrived promptly. Guests were moved to safe locations, and the garden was quickly evacuated. Firefighters brought the blaze under control within half an hour. The police have registered a case. Fortunately, there were no casualties, although there was significant damage to food, drinks, and other items. The guests and the couple are reportedly in shock. A short circuit is suspected to be the cause of the fire.