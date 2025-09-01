Monsoon to Return to Rajasthan After 72 Hours; IMD Issues Triple Alert for Heavy Rainfall

Monsoon 2025: Rainfall activity has increased again in Rajasthan. Many districts are experiencing heavy rainfall. In Kota too, dark clouds have been looming since morning and light rain has started. The Meteorological Department has issued three alerts simultaneously, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, and heavy rain in several districts for the next 72 hours. These three alerts have also been categorised into orange and yellow alerts. An extremely heavy rainfall alert with thunderstorms and lightning has been issued for Alwar, Jhunjhunu, Khetri-Tijara, and Kotputli-Behrod for 24 hours today, i.e., September 1st.