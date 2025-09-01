Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Kota

Monsoon to Return to Rajasthan After 72 Hours; IMD Issues Triple Alert for Heavy Rainfall

IMD Heavy Rain Alert: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a triple alert, forecasting thunderstorms, lightning, and heavy rainfall across several districts for the next 72 hours.

Kota

Patrika Desk

Sep 01, 2025

Photo of rain: Patrika

Monsoon 2025: Rainfall activity has increased again in Rajasthan. Many districts are experiencing heavy rainfall. In Kota too, dark clouds have been looming since morning and light rain has started. The Meteorological Department has issued three alerts simultaneously, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, and heavy rain in several districts for the next 72 hours. These three alerts have also been categorised into orange and yellow alerts. An extremely heavy rainfall alert with thunderstorms and lightning has been issued for Alwar, Jhunjhunu, Khetri-Tijara, and Kotputli-Behrod for 24 hours today, i.e., September 1st.

Triple alerts have also been issued for Baran, Bundi, Jaipur, Jhalawar, Kota, Sikar, Churu, Didwana-Kuchaman, and Nagaur, warning of heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning. Meanwhile, double alerts (thunderstorms and lightning only) have been issued for the remaining districts: Jalore, Udaipur, Tonk, Sirohi, Sawai Madhopur, Salumber, Rajsamand, Pratapgarh, Karauli, Dungarpur, Dholpur, Deeg, Dausa, Chittorgarh, Bhilwara, Bharatpur, Beawar, Banswara, and Ajmer.

For the next 48 to 72 hours, i.e., September 2nd and 3rd, triple alerts (heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning) have been issued for Baran, Bharatpur, Bundi, Deeg, Dholpur, Jhalawar, Karauli, Kota, and Sawai Madhopur. Double alerts (thunderstorms and lightning) have been issued for Ajmer, Alwar, Banswara, Beawar, Chittorgarh, Dausa, Dungarpur, Jaipur, Rajsamand, Sikar, and Tonk.

