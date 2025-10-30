Montha cyclone impact: IMD issues yellow alert for storm and rain for 180 minutes, here’s how Rajasthan’s weather will be for next 5 days

File Photo: Patrika
The heavy rainfall that had been occurring for the past two days due to the effect of the ‘Montha’ cyclone ceased on Wednesday. However, after the rain, the wind has now brought a chill, causing people to be seen wearing woolen clothes.
According to the Meteorological Centre, cloudy skies and light to moderate rainfall are expected to continue in Udaipur, Kota divisions, and surrounding districts for the next 4-5 days. The weather is expected to remain mainly dry in most other parts from October 31 for the next 3-4 days.
Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert at 8 AM for the next 180 minutes, warning of thunderstorms and rain.
The Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms/strong winds (expected wind speed of 20-30 km per hour) in some areas of Nagaur, Barmer, Jalore, Jodhpur, Pali, Ajmer, Sirohi, Udaipur, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Tonk, Jaipur, Dausa, Alwar, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Baran, Kota, Jhalawar districts, and surrounding areas. It has also advised people to take shelter in safe places during thunderstorms, not to take shelter under trees, to unplug electronic devices, and wait for the weather to return to normal.
