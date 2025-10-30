Montha cyclone impact: IMD issues yellow alert for storm and rain for 180 minutes, here’s how Rajasthan’s weather will be for next 5 days

The Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms/strong winds (expected wind speed of 20-30 km per hour) in some areas of Nagaur, Barmer, Jalore, Jodhpur, Pali, Ajmer, Sirohi, Udaipur, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Tonk, Jaipur, Dausa, Alwar, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Baran, Kota, Jhalawar districts, and surrounding areas. It has also advised people to take shelter in safe places during thunderstorms, not to take shelter under trees, to unplug electronic devices, and wait for the weather to return to normal.