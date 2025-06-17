PKC-ERCP: Big news for Rajasthan and MP, ₹91.91 crore high-level bridge built; connectivity to stay intact even during heavy rain

Birla stated that this bridge will not only improve accessibility but also significantly boost the region’s development. Connectivity will remain uninterrupted even during the rainy season, directly benefiting dozens of villages. Under various schemes, the water of the Chambal River will reach the fields at the far end, irrigating 4,000 hectares of land.

Watch Video: This will not only strengthen agriculture but also encourage farmers to move beyond traditional crops towards horticulture and fruit production. He mentioned that these previously neglected areas are now being connected by strong roads, village by village. A cemented road from Sultanpur to Nimoda-Ujad has been approved at a cost of ₹57 crore, while the long-pending project from Mandawar to Roteda has been expedited after receiving wildlife clearance.

₹105 Crore Worth of Development Projects Inaugurated Lok Sabha Speaker Birla inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various development projects worth ₹105 crore in the Sultanpur area of Budhadit-Baroud, including the high-level bridge over the Kalisindh River. These projects encompass high-level bridges, cemented roads, classrooms, and rural infrastructure. Birla stated that 3000 houses have been approved under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to provide relief to families affected by hailstorms in this region. He said, “I witnessed their suffering, so we resolved to rebuild their shattered dreams. This is the first time that the central government, after a natural disaster, has taken this decision on humanitarian grounds by changing the rules. A list is also being prepared for the remaining deprived families.”