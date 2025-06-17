scriptPKC-ERCP: Big news for Rajasthan and MP, ₹91.91 crore high-level bridge built; connectivity to stay intact even during heavy rain | Latest News | Patrika News
PKC-ERCP: Big news for Rajasthan and MP, ₹91.91 crore high-level bridge built; connectivity to stay intact even during heavy rain

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla stated: “Now, traffic will remain smooth in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh even during the rainy season. Previously, the submergence of culverts during rainfall used to disrupt connectivity between the two states.”

Jun 17, 2025

Patrika Desk

Speaker Om Birla inaugurates high-level bridge over the Kali Sindh river

A high-level bridge has been constructed over the Kalisindh River as part of the Ramjal Setu Jal Pariyojana (PKC-ERCP) project, in the submergence area of the Navnera Dam. This will ensure smooth traffic flow between Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, even during the monsoon season. Previously, the submergence of the culvert during rains would disrupt connectivity between the two states, causing significant inconvenience to the people. The 91.91 crore high-level bridge, built between Baroud-Chambal-Dhipri in Baroud, Kota district, over the Kalisindh River, was inaugurated on Monday by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
Birla stated that this bridge will not only improve accessibility but also significantly boost the region’s development. Connectivity will remain uninterrupted even during the rainy season, directly benefiting dozens of villages. Under various schemes, the water of the Chambal River will reach the fields at the far end, irrigating 4,000 hectares of land.
This will not only strengthen agriculture but also encourage farmers to move beyond traditional crops towards horticulture and fruit production. He mentioned that these previously neglected areas are now being connected by strong roads, village by village. A cemented road from Sultanpur to Nimoda-Ujad has been approved at a cost of ₹57 crore, while the long-pending project from Mandawar to Roteda has been expedited after receiving wildlife clearance.

₹105 Crore Worth of Development Projects Inaugurated

Lok Sabha Speaker Birla inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various development projects worth ₹105 crore in the Sultanpur area of Budhadit-Baroud, including the high-level bridge over the Kalisindh River. These projects encompass high-level bridges, cemented roads, classrooms, and rural infrastructure. Birla stated that 3000 houses have been approved under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to provide relief to families affected by hailstorms in this region. He said, “I witnessed their suffering, so we resolved to rebuild their shattered dreams. This is the first time that the central government, after a natural disaster, has taken this decision on humanitarian grounds by changing the rules. A list is also being prepared for the remaining deprived families.”

Expressway to Transform the Situation

Birla said that after connecting to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, the farmers of the region will no longer be just food producers but smart producers. Cold storage, food processing units, and a logistics network are being developed to transport fruits and vegetables to the Delhi and Mumbai markets within 4-7 hours. Work is also underway on routes connecting the region to Delhi-Ujjain-Patna, which will boost trade and religious tourism.

