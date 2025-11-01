Rajasthan Accident: Two Children Killed, Over a Dozen Injured in School Van-SUV Collision in Kota

School bags scattered along the roadside after the accident, and inset shows the overturned van and SUV (Photo: Patrika)
A horrific accident occurred on Saturday morning in the Etawah police station area of Kota district. A private school van and an SUV collided head-on near the 132 KV grid station. The collision was so severe that two young children died on the spot, while more than a dozen children were critically injured. All the injured were taken to the Etawah sub-district hospital with the help of local residents.
The magnitude of the tragic accident can be gauged from the fact that the SUV overturned and fell about 20 feet away, and the school van also overturned on the roadside. The front of the van was completely mangled. Hearing the screams of the children after the collision, villagers and passers-by from the surrounding area rushed to the spot and pulled the children out by breaking the windows.
According to eyewitnesses, the tyre of the Eco van suddenly burst on the way, causing the driver to lose control and collide head-on with an oncoming SUV. The van overturned in an instant, and the children fell on top of each other.
Upon receiving information about the incident, the police immediately reached the spot and sent the injured to the hospital by ambulance. During treatment, the injured children were seen crying inconsolably. As soon as the news of the death of two children reached their families, mourning spread across the hospital premises. The atmosphere became somber listening to the cries of the relatives. The police have seized the vehicles and started an investigation into the cause of the accident.
