Rajasthan: Winds blew at 4 kmph as rain hit state, IMD issues latest alert, know the weather for next 7 days

Rajasthan Weather Update: Kota, Jhalawar, Baran, Bundi, and surrounding areas in Rajasthan recorded rainfall on Monday night and Tuesday morning. The sky remained cloudy in the morning, with light fog also present. The rain and cold winds blowing at a speed of 4 kilometres per hour have increased the chill in the weather.
Due to the increasing inflow of water, one gate of Kota Barrage was opened, releasing approximately 7456 thousand cusecs of water. The standing paddy crop in the fields got wet again due to the rain, raising fears of losses for farmers. The grain stored in the markets also got wet.
According to the Meteorological Department (IMD), parts of the state will experience partly cloudy skies on Tuesday. However, the weather is expected to gradually clear up thereafter. The department stated that there is no possibility of rain in the coming days, but the cold will gradually increase.
The Meteorological Department has warned that northerly winds will remain active for the next week, leading to a drop in temperature. It is estimated that the minimum temperature could decrease by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius. The chill will intensify during the night and early morning hours, and light fog may also be observed in some areas.
According to the Jaipur Meteorological Centre, a cyclonic circulation system in the form of a western disturbance is currently present over northern Pakistan and its surrounding regions. Additionally, a weak system is active over Haryana and its surrounding areas. However, this active disturbance has weakened since Tuesday, resulting in a decrease in the intensity of rainfall.
The department forecasts that dry weather is highly likely to prevail in Rajasthan from November 5th for the next week. This means that sunny days are expected for the next 7 days, but the temperature drop at night will increase the cold. The northern districts of Rajasthan, such as Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Bikaner, and Nagaur, may experience the most significant temperature decline.
