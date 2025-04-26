scriptRajasthan: Heavy Rain and Gusty Winds Expected Today; Yellow Alert Issued for Several Districts | Rajasthan: Heavy Rain and Gusty Winds Expected Today; Yellow Alert Issued for Several Districts | Latest News | Patrika News
Kota

Rajasthan: Heavy Rain and Gusty Winds Expected Today; Yellow Alert Issued for Several Districts

Weather Update: A fresh western disturbance will become active on 26 April, i.e., today. Due to its influence, several districts including Jaipur, Ajmer, Bharatpur, and Kota, and surrounding areas may experience thunderstorms, light rain, and strong winds or dust storms in the afternoon.

KotaApr 26, 2025 / 08:50 am

Patrika Desk

Kota city in Rajasthan is experiencing a significant heatwave. On Friday, the maximum temperature soared to 43.6 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature rose by 2 degrees to 26.9 degrees Celsius. Wind speed remained at 7 km per hour. Amidst the rising temperatures, a change in weather is anticipated.
According to the Meteorological Department, a new western disturbance will become active on 26 April (today). Its impact is expected to bring thunderstorms, light rain, and strong winds or dust storms in the afternoon across several districts, including Jaipur, Ajmer, Bharatpur, and Kota. In view of this, the department has issued a yellow alert. However, this relief is not expected to last long.
From 27 April, a period of intense heat is expected to return, with a possibility of a heatwave developing by 29 April. People are advised to exercise caution.

Relief from Heatwave Expected in May

The Meteorological Department has predicted another change in weather during the first week of May. The influence of easterly winds and continuously active western disturbances could increase the frequency of storms and rain, leading to a drop in temperature and providing relief from the heatwave.

News / Kota / Rajasthan: Heavy Rain and Gusty Winds Expected Today; Yellow Alert Issued for Several Districts

