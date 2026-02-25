Rajasthan: Sangod to Receive Development Boost with ₹118.95 Crore Projects

Among the development works, the foundation stone will be laid for the widening and renovation of the road from Kota-Kethun to Railgaon-Bhandaheda-Charchouma Balaji, leading to Adusa, at a cost of ₹87.08 crore. Additionally, the newly constructed link road from Jalimpura to Haripura, built at a cost of ₹85 lakh, will be inaugurated. The construction work for the link road Dungarjya, completed at a cost of ₹90 lakh, will also be inaugurated.