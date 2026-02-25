25 February 2026,

Wednesday

Kota

Rajasthan: Sangod to Receive Development Boost with ₹118.95 Crore Projects

Rajasthan News: A significant development is set to be gifted to Bhandaheda in the Sangod Assembly constituency on Thursday. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Energy Minister Hiralal Nagar will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate projects worth approximately ₹118.95 crore.

2 min read

Kota

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 25, 2026

new road in kota

AI image

Development Projects For Sangod: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Energy Minister Hiralal Nagar to inaugurate development works worth over ₹118.95 crore in Bhandaheda on Thursday.

BJP Mandal President Uchma Meena stated that the inauguration ceremony for development works in the Sangod assembly constituency will be held at the sports ground in Bhandaheda at 10 AM on Thursday. The main guest for the event will be Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The state's Energy Minister Hiralal Nagar will preside over the program. The special guests will include Ladpura MLA Kalpana Devi, District Head Mukesh Meghwal, Rural District President Prem Gochar, and Digod Panchayat Samiti Head Krishna Sharma.

Among the development works, the foundation stone will be laid for the widening and renovation of the road from Kota-Kethun to Railgaon-Bhandaheda-Charchouma Balaji, leading to Adusa, at a cost of ₹87.08 crore. Additionally, the newly constructed link road from Jalimpura to Haripura, built at a cost of ₹85 lakh, will be inaugurated. The construction work for the link road Dungarjya, completed at a cost of ₹90 lakh, will also be inaugurated.

Furthermore, the foundation stones will be laid for the construction of roads from Semaliya to Hanotiya (₹2.06 crore), the Chandrawala link road (₹2.80 crore), and the Polaikalan to Bargoo road (₹21 lakh). The inauguration of the Digod-Chandrawala bridge (₹2.25 crore), Jalimpura-Haripura bridge (₹90 lakh), Chavandkhedi bridge (₹90 lakh), and a bridge in Darbiji (₹90 lakh) will also take place.

The inauguration of the asphalt surfacing work on the Polaikalan-Polai Khurd to Bargoo-Bhandaheda road, completed at a cost of ₹7 crore, and the Semaliya-Ukalda road (₹6.18 crore) under PMGSY will be held. The inauguration of the sub-health centre building in village Bhaunra (₹55 lakh) and interlocking construction works in various villages (Girdharpura, Bhimpura, Mandola) will also be conducted. The foundation stones for new 33/11 KVA GSS in village Pachra (₹3.50 crore) and Nimoda (₹2.42 crore) will be laid.

News / Rajasthan / Kota / Rajasthan: Sangod to Receive Development Boost with ₹118.95 Crore Projects

Business
