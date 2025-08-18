Rajasthan to Witness Heavy Rainfall as New Monsoon System Develops: IMD Issues 3-4 Day Alert

The meteorological department predicts moderate to heavy rainfall with thunderstorms in parts of Udaipur and Jodhpur divisions in southern Rajasthan over the next 3-4 days. Light to moderate rainfall is expected in Kota, Ajmer, Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Bikaner divisions. The formation of a new monsoon system in the Bay of Bengal during the last week of August is expected to accelerate monsoon activity across Rajasthan.