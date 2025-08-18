Rajasthan to Witness Heavy Rainfall as New Monsoon System Develops: IMD Issues 3-4 Day Alert

Kota city in the Hadoti region of Rajasthan experienced a sudden weather change on Sunday. The day began with sticky heat and heavy humidity, causing considerable discomfort. Fans and coolers proved ineffective against the intense heat. Around 1 pm, there was a light drizzle, which, instead of providing relief, increased the humidity.
However, around 4 pm, a significant weather change occurred. Heavy rain accompanied by strong gusts of wind and thunder provided much-needed relief from the heat. This downpour, lasting about half an hour, cooled and refreshed the atmosphere.
According to the meteorological department, Kota's maximum temperature on Sunday was 34.5 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature was 27.2 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal. Morning humidity reached 94%. A total of 5.8 mm of rainfall was recorded between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm, while the total rainfall in the previous 24 hours was 0.8 mm. The average wind speed was 6 km per hour.
Other areas of Kota district also experienced mixed weather conditions. Ramganjmandi experienced a light shower for 15 minutes followed by sunshine, while Satlakhedi received good rainfall accompanied by loud thunder.
The meteorological department predicts moderate to heavy rainfall with thunderstorms in parts of Udaipur and Jodhpur divisions in southern Rajasthan over the next 3-4 days. Light to moderate rainfall is expected in Kota, Ajmer, Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Bikaner divisions. The formation of a new monsoon system in the Bay of Bengal during the last week of August is expected to accelerate monsoon activity across Rajasthan.