Kota

Rajasthan weather alert: Next 180 hours critical, IMD warns of rain and stormy winds in 23 districts

The IMD has issued a yellow alert in 23 districts, forecasting thunderstorms, winds of 20-40 KMPH, and light to moderate rainfall.

Kota

Patrika Desk

Oct 28, 2025

Rain photo (Source: ANI)

Next 3 Hour Yellow Alert: The effect of Cyclone 'Montha', which originated from the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea, is causing a downpour in Kartik month, reminiscent of the monsoon season. This is an unprecedented event. The monsoon officially ended over a month ago, with its withdrawal from the state on September 26. Diwali has passed, and winter has begun. Amidst this, unseasonal rains have necessitated the return of raincoats and the unfurling of umbrellas. Maximum and minimum temperatures have converged.

Yellow Alert in These 23 Districts

Following the changing weather patterns in Rajasthan, the IMD issued a yellow alert at 10 AM for the next 3 hours, warning 23 districts. These include Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Banswara, Pratapgarh, Baran, Kota, Jhalawar, Alwar, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Dausa, Jaipur, Ajmer, Chittorgarh, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Rajsamand, Bundi, Tonk, Pali, Dungarpur, Sirohi, and Nagaur districts. The meteorological department has predicted thunderstorms, strong winds blowing at speeds of 20-40 KMPH, and light to moderate rainfall. It has also advised seeking shelter in safe places during thunderstorms, avoiding seeking refuge under trees, and waiting for the weather to normalise.

Rainfall to Continue Today

According to the Meteorological Centre, the deep depression formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal has intensified into the cyclonic storm "Montha". It is expected to further strengthen and reach the Andhra Pradesh coast as a severe cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours. Concurrently, another depression is active over the central-east Arabian Sea, while a new western disturbance has become active over North India.

The combined effect of these three systems will lead to widespread rainfall across the state for the next 48 hours. Consequently, on October 28, many districts in the Udaipur, Kota, Ajmer, Jodhpur, Jaipur, and Bharatpur divisions are likely to experience moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds. The intensity of rainfall is expected to decrease from October 29, although light to moderate rainfall may continue on October 29-30.

28 Oct 2025 11:00 am

Kota

Rajasthan

