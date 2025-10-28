Rajasthan weather alert: Next 180 hours critical, IMD warns of rain and stormy winds in 23 districts

Next 3 Hour Yellow Alert: The effect of Cyclone 'Montha', which originated from the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea, is causing a downpour in Kartik month, reminiscent of the monsoon season. This is an unprecedented event. The monsoon officially ended over a month ago, with its withdrawal from the state on September 26. Diwali has passed, and winter has begun. Amidst this, unseasonal rains have necessitated the return of raincoats and the unfurling of umbrellas. Maximum and minimum temperatures have converged.