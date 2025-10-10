Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Kota

Vehicles to run above, river below: 22km canal and 2.28km aqueduct to be ready at a cost of Rs 1800 crore

According to Rajasthan Water Grid Corporation Limited, there is no such structure anywhere in the country. This aqueduct, with its length and water-carrying capacity, is being built for the first time in India.

2 min read

Kota

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 10, 2025

Image: Patrika Network

Patrika Exclusive: The first phase of the Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal Integrated Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) has commenced. This includes an aqueduct to be built over the Chambal River, which will stand on 452 pillars. Through this aqueduct, 8800 cusecs of water from the feeder canal will be transported across the Chambal River. It will be 150 feet wide and 2880 meters long. A 9-meter wide road will also be constructed above it for transportation.

According to Rajasthan Water Grid Corporation Limited, such a structure does not exist anywhere else in the country. An aqueduct of this length and water-carrying capacity is being built in India for the first time. Its unique feature is that it will have 6 pillars along its width, in addition to its length. A road will also be built alongside the feeder canal, which will pass over the aqueduct.

P.K. Gupta, General Manager of Package Number 1, stated that this aqueduct has been named ‘Ram Jal Setu’. During construction, 452 pillars are being erected, including two abutment pillars at the beginning and end. Pillars will be built every 30 meters. In this manner, six pillars are being constructed at 75 locations to increase the width of the feeder. Each pillar will have a diameter of approximately 3 meters and a height ranging from 5 to 25 meters.

Canal to be 22 km long

Under this package, a 22-kilometer long feeder canal is being constructed, which will carry water from the Navnera Barrage to the Mej River. Chief Engineer Solanki informed that this 2.280-kilometer long aqueduct is being built to cross the Chambal River. Its total cost is approximately ₹1800 crore, with the aqueduct alone costing ₹1500 crore. The capacity of the right main canal of Chambal is 6000 cusecs, whereas this new aqueduct will be capable of transporting 8800 cusecs of water.

Published on:

10 Oct 2025 10:44 am

English News / Rajasthan / Kota / Vehicles to run above, river below: 22km canal and 2.28km aqueduct to be ready at a cost of Rs 1800 crore

Kota

Rajasthan

कोर्ट ने सुनाई सामुदायिक सेवा की सजा, फोटो एआइ
