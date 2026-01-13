140-Year-Long Film? Longest YouTube Video Ever Arrives, Watching It Will Take Generations! Know the Truth

ShinyWR YouTube Video (Image: Gemini)
We often watch videos of 10-15 minutes on YouTube. If a film becomes 3 hours long, we find it lengthy. But imagine, can a video be so long that it takes generations to finish watching it? This might sound like a story from a science fiction film, but a video like this is currently baffling people on social media.
A channel named @ShinyWR on YouTube has uploaded a video with a thumbnail indicating its length as 140 years. This means if you start watching it today, perhaps your great-great-grandchildren won't be able to finish it.
Its length is not the only surprising aspect. There is no content in this video. No face, no voice, and no visuals. The entire video shows only a black screen. Despite this, over 2 million people have watched this mysterious silence so far. The comments section is flooded with people sharing their theories, with around 29,000 users offering their own explanations.
Now, let's come to the truth, which might offer some relief. When you see this video in the YouTube list, its duration appears to be 140 years. However, as soon as you click on it, the YouTube timer changes, and it reduces to 12 hours. Experts believe this is not a miracle but a technical trick or a bug with YouTube's system, which is causing the incorrect timing to be displayed on the thumbnail.
What makes this video most frightening and mysterious is its description. It contains some words in Arabic, which translate to a chilling message: "Come, meet me in hell." Furthermore, according to the channel's profile, it is operated from North Korea. While changing locations is not a big deal in the digital world, all these factors combined have woven a deep mystery around this video. This channel also hosts several other lengthy videos, some being 294-hour or 300-hour live streams.
The trend of long videos is not new to YouTube. In 2011, Jonathan Harchick set a record by uploading a 596-hour video. People have also watched videos lasting 23 days. However, ShinyWR's 140-year claim is considered the most unique glitch to date.
Currently, people are also discussing what one aims to achieve with such long and empty videos. Is it just a way to gain publicity, or is there another motive behind it? Whatever the answer, this black screen has certainly left internet users scratching their heads.
