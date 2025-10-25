AI Content Rules Updated, Preparing to Tighten Grip on Deepfakes: Know the Government's New Regulations

The increasing incidents of deepfake videos had also raised concerns in Parliament. IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently stated that the images and voices of prominent personalities are being misused, affecting their personal lives. He also mentioned that the government is taking concrete steps to identify and prevent such fake content. The government believes that misleading and realistic-looking content created through AI technology can be used to tarnish reputations during election campaigns, commit financial fraud, and incite public sentiment. Therefore, monitoring and controlling such content has now become a priority.