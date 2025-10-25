Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Technology

AI Content Rules Updated, Preparing to Tighten Grip on Deepfakes: Know the Government's New Regulations

Under the new proposal, major social media platforms such as Facebook, X (Twitter), and YouTube will be held accountable. Platforms with 5 million or more users will be responsible for identifying and flagging AI-generated fake content.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 25, 2025

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence (Image-Freepik)

Artificial Intelligence (AI), while a very useful tool for its users, also has several negative implications. Therefore, the government has adopted a strict stance on AI and deepfake content. The IT Ministry has introduced a new proposal to control misinformation spreading through AI-generated audio, video, and images. The ministry states that fake content spreading rapidly on social media is becoming a threat to both society and democracy.

Social Media Platforms to Be Held Accountable

Under the new proposal, major social media platforms like Facebook, X (Twitter), and YouTube will be held accountable. Platforms with 5 million or more users will be responsible for identifying and flagging AI-generated fake content. The IT Ministry has prepared a draft of these AI-related rules and has sought suggestions and feedback from all stakeholders by November 6.

Mandatory Labelling and Authentication for AI Content

Under the new rules, videos, audio, or photos created by AI will need to be labelled before uploading, so that viewers know they have been generated by AI. Additionally, users will have to verify their identity before uploading content. The draft also states that any AI content must contain at least 10% original material.

Deepfakes Raise Concerns in Parliament

The increasing incidents of deepfake videos had also raised concerns in Parliament. IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently stated that the images and voices of prominent personalities are being misused, affecting their personal lives. He also mentioned that the government is taking concrete steps to identify and prevent such fake content. The government believes that misleading and realistic-looking content created through AI technology can be used to tarnish reputations during election campaigns, commit financial fraud, and incite public sentiment. Therefore, monitoring and controlling such content has now become a priority.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

25 Oct 2025 02:53 pm

English News / Technology / AI Content Rules Updated, Preparing to Tighten Grip on Deepfakes: Know the Government's New Regulations

Big News

View All

Technology

Trending

Is your dual or triple camera iPhone working properly? Here’s how to check

iPhone
Technology

Dating App Users Face Setback: Tea and TeaOnHer Dating Apps Removed from App Store Amidst Controversy

Dating App
Technology

Meta's Big Decision: Around 600 Jobs to Go in AI Unit

Meta
Technology

Google's 'Willow' Chip Outperforms Supercomputers, Running Algorithms 13,000 Times Faster

Technology

Don't Make These Mistakes While Using an Immersion Rod, It Can Give You an Electric Shock

Immersion Rod
Technology
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.