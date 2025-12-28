AI Image Trends 2025: From Saree Trends to 3D Statues, How Did AI Photo Fads in 2025 Put Your Data at Risk? Understand the Risks

This list would be incomplete without mentioning the studio Ghibli trend. People transformed their boring selfies into magical animations, which were widely appreciated. Meanwhile, perhaps the most viral and useful trend of the year was AI Professional Headshots. Thousands of young people transformed their home photos into corporate profile pictures with suits and ties, without visiting a studio. This trend became so popular that people even started using it on their CVs. But here's where we faltered; in the pursuit of professional photos, we gave our highest quality and clearest images to apps whose security policies we knew nothing about.