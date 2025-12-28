28 December 2025,

Sunday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Rashifal 2026

Year Ender 2025

Bangladesh Violence

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Technology

AI Image Trends 2025: From Saree Trends to 3D Statues, How Did AI Photo Fads in 2025 Put Your Data at Risk? Understand the Risks

This year, AI image trends like Retro Saree, Ghibli, and 3D Statue went viral. But is your data being stolen in the pursuit of free photos? Find out the real truth.

3 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 28, 2025

Top AI Image Trends 2025

Top AI Image Trends 2025 (Image: Gemini)

Top AI Image Trends 2025: The year 2025 is drawing to a close. Looking back, this year has undoubtedly belonged to Artificial Intelligence (AI). And within AI, it was the AI image generators that made the most noise.

Just recall your social media feed. One moment your aunt was seen dressed as a 90s heroine, and the next, your friend appeared as a tiny toy. It all looks so fun, doesn't it? One click, one prompt, and you're a star. But amidst this dazzle, we all forgot something crucial: that we are paying for these fantastic free images with our data.

Today, we will discuss the trends of 2025 that entertained us immensely but also sounded an alarm bell for our privacy.

Retro Saree AI Trend: The Retro Saree Trend and the Hidden Danger

You might remember when Google's new feature and some third-party apps emerged, the Retro Saree trend set the internet ablaze. From ordinary women to big female celebrities, everyone posted their pictures. The images were indeed beautiful, with a completely vintage look.

But the danger lay here. To use these apps, people uploaded their very clear and close-up selfies. Tech experts warned at the time that many obscure third-party apps were also jumping on this trend. Without thinking, we handed over our biometric identity to unknown servers.

Viral 3D AI Statue Trend: The 3D Statue and the Privacy Game

After the Saree trend came the 3D Statue and Miniature trend. Tools like Gemini were used for this. Everyone loved the idea of seeing themselves as a statue or a small toy by entering a prompt.

The point to understand here is that when you use a trusted platform (like Google or Microsoft), the security standards are a bit stricter. But in 2025, hundreds of fake apps and websites mushroomed, imitating these big tools. People didn't even bother to check if the website where they were uploading their photos was secure.

AI Professional Headshot: A Dreamlike World and the Race to Become Professional

This list would be incomplete without mentioning the studio Ghibli trend. People transformed their boring selfies into magical animations, which were widely appreciated. Meanwhile, perhaps the most viral and useful trend of the year was AI Professional Headshots. Thousands of young people transformed their home photos into corporate profile pictures with suits and ties, without visiting a studio. This trend became so popular that people even started using it on their CVs. But here's where we faltered; in the pursuit of professional photos, we gave our highest quality and clearest images to apps whose security policies we knew nothing about.

AI Photo Privacy Risks: What Exactly is the Danger?

You might be thinking, "What harm can one photo of mine do?" The straightforward answer is – a lot. In 2025 itself, we saw how dangerous Deepfake technology has become.

Facial Cloning: The high-quality photo you uploaded can be used to create a digital clone of your face. This can be misused in video calling scams.

Data Sale: Many free apps sell user data to third-party advertising companies to cover their expenses.

Unwanted Permissions: In the process of creating photos, we granted many apps access to our phone's gallery, contacts, and even location.

Caution is the best defence. It's not that we should run away from technology. Creating AI images is and will remain fun. But before stepping into 2026, it is essential to learn this lesson. The next time a new trend emerges, think twice before uploading your photo. Check which app it is, and what permissions it is asking for.

Remember, when something is available for free on the internet, it means you are the product.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Tech news

Year Ender 2025

Published on:

28 Dec 2025 01:16 pm

English News / Technology / AI Image Trends 2025: From Saree Trends to 3D Statues, How Did AI Photo Fads in 2025 Put Your Data at Risk? Understand the Risks

Big News

View All

Technology

Trending

Year Ender 2025

From Bargaining ₹10 to Spending Lakhs: Swiggy Instamart’s 2025 Data Reveals India’s Changing Shopping Habits

Chennai Man Ordered 1 Lakh Rupees Condoms on Instamart
Technology

Happy New Year 2026 Scam: Beware of 'Gift Link' on WhatsApp, or Risk Losing Your Savings

Technology

ChatGPT to Find Rental Homes and Book Goods: New Feature Launched, Learn How to Activate It

ChatGPT App Store
Technology

AI Voice Scam: Learn about Virtual Kidnapping and Three ways to identify real vs. fake voices

Technology

Gas Geyser Safety: Silent Killer in Bathrooms, Read This Before Using a Geyser

Gas Geyser Safety Tips
Technology
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.