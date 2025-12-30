AI to Revolutionise Fingerprint Matching: A Major Leap in Forensic Science

AI Fingerprint Study: We have all grown up hearing that every human being in the world has a unique fingerprint. Even the prints of all the fingers on our own hands are completely different from each other. We have also seen in films and TV serials how police track down criminals by matching fingerprints. But what if we told you that this belief, held for years, was just a misconception? Yes, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has now proven this 100-year-old truth to be false.