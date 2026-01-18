BHIM App’s ‘Digital Munim’ to Curb UPI Spending, Control Extravagance

Nowadays, whether it's a tea stall or a big shopping mall, only one sound is heard everywhere... 'Give the QR code', scan it, and the job is done. It's true, UPI has made our lives so easy that there's no need to carry a wallet anymore. But with this ease comes a big problem. When we used to transact in cash, we could see the notes decreasing from our wallet. There was a pang of pain that money was going away. But in digital payments, you just enter the PIN and it's done... The result? At the end of the month, when you look at your bank statement, you can't understand where all that money has vanished.