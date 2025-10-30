Caller Name Displayed for Unknown Numbers as Government Introduces New System

TRAI and DOT Mandatory Caller Name: Millions of users in the country are about to get some relief. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) have decided to launch a new system to rid mobile users of fake and fraudulent calls. This will display the caller's name on the mobile screen for every call. This means you will no longer need a third-party app to know who is calling.