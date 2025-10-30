Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Technology

Caller Name Displayed for Unknown Numbers as Government Introduces New System

TRAI has stated that a trial of this feature has already been conducted in the Mumbai and Haryana circles, which was successful. Now preparations are underway to implement it across the entire country... Read the full story.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 30, 2025

Incoming call (Image: AI)

TRAI and DOT Mandatory Caller Name: Millions of users in the country are about to get some relief. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) have decided to launch a new system to rid mobile users of fake and fraudulent calls. This will display the caller's name on the mobile screen for every call. This means you will no longer need a third-party app to know who is calling.

What is this new feature?

The government has named this new feature Calling Name Presentation (CNAP). Now, whenever a call comes in, the mobile screen will display the same name that the person registered with their mobile number during the Know Your Customer (KYC) process.

This will allow users to immediately know if the caller is genuine or fake. This system will work like Truecaller, but the difference is that the data will be stored securely on government servers and will not go to any private company.

Why is this feature being introduced?

In the past few years, there has been a significant increase in cases of fake calls, bank fraud, and spam calls. Often, people trust calls that appear to be from banks or companies and share their personal information or OTPs. To combat this problem, TRAI and DoT have taken this step together so that the caller can be identified beforehand and fraud can be curbed.

How will this CNAP feature work?

When a person makes a call, their information will be retrieved from the KYC database, and the name will automatically appear on the receiver's mobile screen.

To understand this with an example, if someone's name is registered as Anurag at the time of obtaining the mobile connection, then upon receiving a call, a message like 'Anurag Calling' will appear on the screen.

This will allow users to know who is calling even before they answer. This feature will work similarly to Truecaller, but its biggest advantage is that it will be entirely linked to the government system.

Who will not see the name?

Although this feature will be applicable to all users, some specific individuals will be exempted. Those who have the Calling Line Identification Restriction (CLIR) facility will not have their names displayed on the screen. This includes security agencies, government departments, or VIPs. In such cases, security checks will be conducted first, and then exemptions will be granted.

When will this rule come into effect?

TRAI has stated that trials for this feature have already been successfully conducted in the Mumbai and Haryana circles. Preparations are now underway to implement it across the entire country. This is expected to significantly reduce fake calls, fraud, and spam calls. The government says this step will further strengthen digital security in India and provide mobile users with a safer calling experience.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Tech news

Published on:

30 Oct 2025 10:33 am

English News / Technology / Caller Name Displayed for Unknown Numbers as Government Introduces New System

Big News

View All

Technology

Trending

OnePlus 15 to Launch in India, Know Date and Features

OnePlus 15 India Launch Date Confirmed
Technology

New Govt Initiative ‘Bharat Taxi’ Aims to Revolutionize Ride-Hailing, Offering Better Deals for Drivers and Riders

Bharat Taxi Coming Soon
Technology

YouTube ‘Ghost Network’: Avoid Clicking Tutorial Video Links, Could Be Robbed in Minutes

YouTube, YouTube gift goal feature, youtube channel, how to create youtube channel, how to earn from youtube,
Technology

OpenAI to Give Indian Users One Year Free ChatGPT Go Subscription

ChatGPT Go Free India
Technology

WhatsApp Users to Soon Get New Feature, Can Add Cover Photo to Profile

WhatsApp Cover Photo
Technology
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.