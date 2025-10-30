Caller Name Displayed for Unknown Numbers as Government Introduces New System

Incoming call (Image: AI)
TRAI and DOT Mandatory Caller Name: Millions of users in the country are about to get some relief. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) have decided to launch a new system to rid mobile users of fake and fraudulent calls. This will display the caller's name on the mobile screen for every call. This means you will no longer need a third-party app to know who is calling.
The government has named this new feature Calling Name Presentation (CNAP). Now, whenever a call comes in, the mobile screen will display the same name that the person registered with their mobile number during the Know Your Customer (KYC) process.
This will allow users to immediately know if the caller is genuine or fake. This system will work like Truecaller, but the difference is that the data will be stored securely on government servers and will not go to any private company.
In the past few years, there has been a significant increase in cases of fake calls, bank fraud, and spam calls. Often, people trust calls that appear to be from banks or companies and share their personal information or OTPs. To combat this problem, TRAI and DoT have taken this step together so that the caller can be identified beforehand and fraud can be curbed.
When a person makes a call, their information will be retrieved from the KYC database, and the name will automatically appear on the receiver's mobile screen.
To understand this with an example, if someone's name is registered as Anurag at the time of obtaining the mobile connection, then upon receiving a call, a message like 'Anurag Calling' will appear on the screen.
This will allow users to know who is calling even before they answer. This feature will work similarly to Truecaller, but its biggest advantage is that it will be entirely linked to the government system.
Although this feature will be applicable to all users, some specific individuals will be exempted. Those who have the Calling Line Identification Restriction (CLIR) facility will not have their names displayed on the screen. This includes security agencies, government departments, or VIPs. In such cases, security checks will be conducted first, and then exemptions will be granted.
TRAI has stated that trials for this feature have already been successfully conducted in the Mumbai and Haryana circles. Preparations are now underway to implement it across the entire country. This is expected to significantly reduce fake calls, fraud, and spam calls. The government says this step will further strengthen digital security in India and provide mobile users with a safer calling experience.
