Technology

Facebook's Infamous Poke Feature Returns After 15 Years

Facebook's Poke Feature Is Back in a New Avatar. Learn all about the Facebook Poke feature, how it works, the new Poke button on profiles, Poke count, and everything related to the Poke page.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 06, 2025

Facebook Poke Feature
Facebook Poke Feature (Image: Pexels)

Facebook Poke Feature: The world of social media sees many features come and go, but some iconic features remain etched in people's memories. Facebook's 'Poke' is one such feature. This fun feature, once a way to playfully tease friends, is returning in a new avatar.

What did Poke mean?

Initially, Facebook never explicitly defined the purpose of the Poke feature. According to the company, it was simply a tool to send a notification to a friend, a digital "hi." However, users began using it in their own creative ways.

In the 2010s, Poke transcended a simple "hello," becoming a means of playful banter, flirting, and even notification streaks. Many users maintained streaks by promptly "Poking back," keeping the digital conversation flowing.

Poke's return in 2025

Meta is now attempting to revive this feature. The company recently announced that a new 'Poke' button will be added to Facebook profiles. This button will be located next to the messaging option but will only be usable on friends' profiles. You won't be able to Poke strangers.

Furthermore, Facebook has created a dedicated Pokes page. Here, users can see how many times they've been Poked and how many times they've Poked others. Poke counts will now be tracked, allowing users to maintain streaks if they choose.

Why is Facebook making this change?

Facebook aims to increase user engagement on its platform. Features like "streaks" or "interaction tracking" are quite popular on apps such as Snapchat and TikTok. Facebook is now trying to attract younger users by making Poke fun and engaging, mirroring these successful features.

Related Topics

Tech news

Published on:

06 Sept 2025 02:34 pm

English News / Technology / Facebook's Infamous Poke Feature Returns After 15 Years
