Facebook's Infamous Poke Feature Returns After 15 Years

Facebook Poke Feature: The world of social media sees many features come and go, but some iconic features remain etched in people's memories. Facebook's 'Poke' is one such feature. This fun feature, once a way to playfully tease friends, is returning in a new avatar.
Initially, Facebook never explicitly defined the purpose of the Poke feature. According to the company, it was simply a tool to send a notification to a friend, a digital "hi." However, users began using it in their own creative ways.
In the 2010s, Poke transcended a simple "hello," becoming a means of playful banter, flirting, and even notification streaks. Many users maintained streaks by promptly "Poking back," keeping the digital conversation flowing.
Meta is now attempting to revive this feature. The company recently announced that a new 'Poke' button will be added to Facebook profiles. This button will be located next to the messaging option but will only be usable on friends' profiles. You won't be able to Poke strangers.
Furthermore, Facebook has created a dedicated Pokes page. Here, users can see how many times they've been Poked and how many times they've Poked others. Poke counts will now be tracked, allowing users to maintain streaks if they choose.
Facebook aims to increase user engagement on its platform. Features like "streaks" or "interaction tracking" are quite popular on apps such as Snapchat and TikTok. Facebook is now trying to attract younger users by making Poke fun and engaging, mirroring these successful features.