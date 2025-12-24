From Bargaining ₹10 to Spending Lakhs: Swiggy Instamart’s 2025 Data Reveals India’s Changing Shopping Habits

Swiggy Instamart Viral Orders 2025 (Image: Gemini)
Swiggy Instamart Viral Orders 2025: Indians' shopping habits are truly remarkable. Sometimes we bargain to save ten rupees, and other times we splurge lakhs in a single click. The figures released by 'Swiggy Instamart' for the year 2025 will make you scratch your head. This report is not just a shopping list, but a mirror to people's peculiar tastes and changing habits.
First, let's talk about the person who has surprised everyone. A user from Chennai spent ₹1,06,398 on condoms alone throughout the year. Yes, you read that right; this gentleman placed 228 separate orders in the entire year. On average, a packet of condoms was being delivered to his home every other day. Instamart also acknowledged this as the biggest record for condom shopping on their platform.
Meanwhile, Mumbaikars are not far behind. A user from the city developed such a fondness for energy drinks that they consumed ₹16.3 lakh worth of sugar-free Red Bull throughout the year. Imagine, that amount could buy a fancy car, but this gentleman spent it all on drinks.
Indians are not behind when it comes to matters of the heart. The report states that on Valentine's Day, 666 roses were sold every minute on Instamart. A Romeo from Hyderabad was found to have spent ₹31,000 just on buying roses. This instant way of expressing love is indeed interesting.
Bengaluru residents are often known for their tech-centric lives, but a user from there set a record in food and beverages. This person ordered noodles (Maggi, etc.) worth ₹4.36 lakh in a year. Whether they ate it themselves or shared it in a hostel is for them to know.
Elsewhere, someone in Hyderabad ordered 3 iPhone 17s while sitting at home, with the bill amounting to ₹4.3 lakh. A wealthy individual in Mumbai went to extremes, ordering over ₹15 lakh worth of gold from a grocery app.
Along with spending, Indians also did not shy away from showing generosity. A user from Bengaluru tipped delivery partners ₹68,600 in just tips throughout the year. Similarly, a user in Chennai distributed around ₹60,000 in tips.
Witness the magic of quick commerce. While people are spending lakhs, a lazy (or smart) user from Bengaluru ordered a printout worth just ₹10 to their home.
These figures clearly indicate that instant delivery is no longer just for milk, bread, or coriander. Whether it's condoms, iPhones, or lakhs worth of gold, India has now become accustomed to mobile apps for all its small and big needs (and desires).
